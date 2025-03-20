On-demand webinar: Force multiplier: Using AI to accelerate investigations and increase case clearances

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

As agencies face increasing case volumes and understaffed teams, it’s more critical than ever to leverage technology that can supplement your workforce.

View this special webinar titled “Force multiplier: Using AI to accelerate investigations and increase case closure” to explore how AI solutions can help public safety agencies manage the growing challenges in modern investigations.

See Jon Gacek, SVP and GM of Veritone Public Sector, moderate a law enforcement panel discussion with Jorge Cisneros, former Chief of Police at Anaheim police department; Rob Gerber, retired Homicide Detective at Antioch police department, now a Solutions Engineer at Veritone Public Sector, and Scott Montgomery, former police officer at Bellevue police department, now an AWS Law Enforcement Leader.

In this webinar, we cover the following key topics:

Understaffing and rising case loads: Learn how agencies are grappling with shrinking staff while the volume of cases continues to rise. Discover how AI can help fill the gaps and improve overall productivity.

Expanding digital evidence: With the continued acceleration of digital evidence sources, handling and analyzing data can become overwhelming. We’ll show you how AI streamlines this process to save valuable time and resources.

Focusing on active case building: Investigators and crime analysts often spend hours on manual review - AI can help alleviate this burden, allowing professionals to focus on what really matters: Solving cases and building actionable intelligence.

In addition, gain insights into how AI can assist in data analysis, ensuring they can uncover patterns and make critical connections with ease.

If you have a vested interest in accelerating investigations and increasing case closure rates, you don’t want to miss this conversation on how AI can help drive more successful outcomes in criminal investigations.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Relatable and understandable information from a non-technical viewpoint.”

“I enjoyed learning about updated technologies and how AI is being used to combat crime.”

“Great content.”

“I have been telling people about using AI and how much better it was and the time it saves, and you just confirmed it. Thanks!”

MEET THE PANEL:

L - R: Jon Gacek (moderator), Jorge Cisneros, Rob Gerber, Scott Montgomery

MODERATOR: Jon Gacek is currently SVP and General Manager of Veritone’s Public Sector business unit since 2018. Prior to joining to Veritone, Gacek served numerous executive roles including President and CEO of Quantum, EVP, CFO and COO of Advanced Digital Information Corp. (ADIC) and was also an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and led the technology practice in the firm’s Seattle Office. While at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, he assisted several private equity investment firms with a number of mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and other transactions.

Chief Jorge Cisneros began his law enforcement career in 1991 as a detective and police officer with the Long Beach Police Department. In 2010 he became a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, and from 2010 to 2015, Chief Cisneros served as chief of the Huntington Park Police Department in the county of Los Angeles. He then went on to lead the University of California, Irvine, police department as chief from 2015 to 2018 before becoming the 36th chief of the Anaheim police department from 2019 to 2024. During his tenure at Anaheim police department, Chief Cisneros led Orange County’s largest city police department and overseeing nearly 600 employees, including more than 400 sworn personnel.

Rob Gerber is a Solutions Engineer for Veritone, helping public sector clients leverage AI to better serve and protect their citizens. He is recently retired from over a decade of service in law enforcement. He worked in a variety of assignments during his tenure with Antioch police department including uniformed patrol, gang investigations, undercover investigations and his last 5 years of service as a homicide detective. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, as well as numerous technology, leadership, and management certifications.

Scott Montgomery, a veteran of both law enforcement and technology sectors, has been with AWS for 4.5 years, currently leading law enforcement after heading the courts and corrections sub-vertical. His tech career began at Microsoft where he spent 3 years as program manager for the Microsoft patrol car and a solutions specialist in defense and intelligence. Before his transition to tech, Scott served 13 years in law enforcement, starting with the Bainbridge Island police department for 3 years where he became a field training officer and worked in marine patrol. He then spent 10 years with the Bellevue Washington police department, further developing his skills as a field training officer, collision reconstructionist and SWAT team member. Scott’s expertise expanded to include active shooter response, trauma care training, drug recognition and field sobriety testing. Prior to his law enforcement career, Scott demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by successfully establishing five coffee shops in Boise, Idaho, in the late 1990s.

