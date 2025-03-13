On demand: When de-escalation training fails: An insider’s look at why conventional de-escalation training is failing officers

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

De-escalation is a critical skill in modern policing, but many policies and training programs fail to account for real-world challenges. Officers are expected to de-escalate high-risk encounters, navigate mental health crises and follow evolving legal policies, all while maintaining officer safety and public trust.

This discussion will explore:

✅ Tactical de-escalation that works – Real-world strategies for high-stress situations when force may still be necessary.

✅ Mental health & crisis calls – Handling individuals in crisis, knowing when to disengage and policy pitfalls.

✅ The training vs. reality gap – What departments get wrong about de-escalation training, and how to fix it.

Through case studies, legal insights and officer-tested tactics, attendees will gain practical takeaways on how to implement de-escalation effectively — without compromising safety.

Who should watch? Patrol officers, supervisors, training coordinators and command staff looking for realistic, applicable de-escalation strategies that work in the field — not just in theory.

What attendees had to say

“Thanks everyone for this presentation good stuff! Thanks for what all of you do!”

“Excellent presentation, thank you to the trainers, and much respect to all law enforcement officers”

“Fantastic presentation, thanks to the panel and all participants.”

ABOUT OUR PANEL

L-R: Spencer Fomby, John Morris, Scott Savage, Laura Scarry

Retired Captain Spencer Fomby is the section chair for the National Tactical Officers Association Public Order Section. He has been a certified use of force instructor in various disciplines since 2007. He is the former director of the Boise, Idaho Police Department Training, Education, and Development Division. He was previously employed by the Berkeley Police Department in California for 20 years. He has held primary assignments in patrol, narcotics, and crime prevention. He was assigned to SWAT for 18 years as an entry team member, team leader, and tactical commander. Spencer has created two California POST-approved tactical de-escalation courses.

John Morris recently retired as a lieutenant from the Winston-Salem Police Department, an agency of 500 officers located in North Carolina. His 27 years of service include over 20 years in SWAT as well as years in patrol and special operations. He holds a National Instructor Certification through the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training. John’s goal is to help officers throughout the country save lives through a superior command of the law and a proper application of tactics.

Scott Savage served as a law enforcement officer in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1999–2023. As an officer and then as a sergeant, Scott has developed subject matter expertise in police operations. His previous assignments include SWAT, full time assignment to a terrorism/intelligence task force, team leader on a crisis negotiation team, field training officer, academy instructor, field supervisor and incident commander. He is the CEO and founder of the Savage Training Group, an organization made up of expert instructors who provide advanced training to law enforcement officers.

Laura Scarry is a partner with DeAno & Scarry, LLC and attorney for Lexipol. She served as a police officer for the city of Lake Forest, IL from 1986-1992. Since then, she’s built her law practice where she represents police officers, supervisors and agencies. The claims she covers include excessive and deadly force, search and seizure, malicious prosecution, failure to train, duty to protect, police pursuit, in-custody deaths and racial profiling. She is also a certified force science analyst.