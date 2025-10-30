From the street to the sky, Motorola Solutions showcases the next era of AI-assisted policing

DENVER — At the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, the Motorola Solutions booth felt more like a command center than a product display. On one side, officers were trying out a new device that looked like a body camera plus speaker mic but spoke back with AI-powered precision. Across the aisle, screens showed drones lifting off at the press of a smart radio’s panic button.

“We’re not just showing technology,” Jeremiah Nelson, corporate vice president, Motorola Solutions said, glancing around as another demo wrapped up. “We’re showing how all these pieces talk to each other — how information flows faster, safer and more intelligently from the street to the command center.”

A three-in-one companion for officers on the move

The Motorola Solutions SVX looks familiar — in button placement and weight balance — but it represents a new category of equipment. It’s part body-worn camera, part remote speaker mic and part AI assistant, designed to reduce the load on the officer’s vest while expanding capability.

“You can grab it, clip it on, and it just feels natural,” Nelson said. “We wanted it to be easy to pick up and instantly know how to use.”

SVX is completely wireless, connecting over secure Bluetooth to Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT smart radio. That small change — no cables, no extra devices — means officers carry less and move more freely. But the real power is in the intelligence it can surface to officers in the field through AI that can listen, interpret and help officers act. Officers can ask questions about policy, request a translation in the middle of an encounter, or dictate quick notes that automatically sync to reports.

“When we design, we think about moments of stress — traffic noise, sirens, crowds,” Nelson said. “SVX uses AI to isolate your voice so it can understand what you’re saying even in chaos. That makes the difference between an AI assistant that works in theory and one that works in mission-critical contexts.”

Integration with department policy systems makes the device even more practical. Instead of thumbing through binders or searching a laptop for guidance, officers can simply ask, “What’s our vehicle search procedure?” and get a clear, agency-specific answer within seconds.

“We’re one of the first to really embed that capability into an officer’s daily workflow,” Nelson said. “It’s like having institutional knowledge right there on your chest.”

Smarter reports without losing the human story

Motorola Solutions also showcased how Assist, the same AI platform powering SVX, is reshaping report writing through Assisted Narrative. The tool lets officers write or dictate their account of the incident and then upload multiple data sources — body-worn footage, 911 audio, radio transcripts, in-car video — for AI to cross-reference for report accuracy and to point out discrepancies for review. The AI helps officers build a more cohesive, trustworthy report. It can proofread for grammar or polish the structure, but officers remain in control of every word.

“We were intentional about that,” Nelson said. “Your report is your voice, your credibility in court. The AI helps refine your report and cross-check sources for accuracy, but it doesn’t replace your voice or perspective.”

The company even partnered with University College London to study how officers recall events and how early drafts can preserve memory accuracy. “We don’t want to overwrite that officer’s firsthand account,” Nelson explained. “We want to support it — make it clearer, cleaner, faster to process — but still authentic.”

Motorola Solutions even displays these details publicly through what it calls an AI label — a one-page summary that explains, in plain language, how AI operates within each product. The label for the APX NEXT radio lists the model’s purpose (“natural language processing,” “noise suppression”), whether it uses customer data (“no”), and who controls that data (“customer owned and controlled”). It is a simple visual cue, modeled after food labels, designed to make AI use understandable at a glance.

“Transparency shouldn’t be technical,” Nelson said. “It should be readable by anyone who relies on the technology.”

Motorola Solutions’s AI labels explain in plain language how AI operates within each product. Images/Motorola Solutions

When a radio’s panic button triggers a drone

While SVX and Assist handle the human-to-AI connection on the ground, Motorola Solutions’ drone dispatch integration extends that connectivity skyward. Through CommandCentral Aware and the APX NEXT radio, drones from BRINC, whom the company announced a strategic alliance with earlier this year, can deploy when an officer’s emergency alert is triggered.

“That radio becomes a beacon,” Nelson said. “If an officer falls or presses the panic button, a drone can quickly launch and get eyes on the scene within a minute.”

In a live demo, attendees watched a simulated alert activate a drone that immediately lifted off, streaming high-definition video to a command-center screen. The crowd quieted as the feed came up — clear, stabilized and fast. “That’s what we’re after,” Nelson said. “Awareness without delay.”

BRINC designs drones specifically for public safety, with two-way audio, lights, sirens and payload options.

SkySafe, another Motorola Solutions strategic drone alliance, provides airspace intelligence, detecting other drones in the area and allowing investigators to analyze flight histories for evidence.

“Together it’s not just drone detection or deployment — it’s drone decision-making,” Nelson said. “You can understand the airspace, act on it, and document it, all from one system.”

Through CommandCentral Aware and the APX NEXT radio, drones from BRINC can deploy when an officer’s emergency alert is triggered. Photo/Motorola Solutions

Beyond devices, toward outcomes

What ties all these launches together is a shift in Motorola Solutions’ approach. Instead of focusing on how individual products connect, the company is emphasizing what those connections deliver — faster communication, better awareness and safer outcomes for officers.

That philosophy matched the tone of IACP 2025, where AI wasn’t treated as a buzzword but as a practical toolkit. Across the show floor, the conversation was less about features and more about solving everyday challenges.

“We’re asking officers to carry less but do more,” Nelson said. “That’s our north star. If the technology doesn’t make their shift safer, shorter or simpler, it doesn’t belong on their vest.”

Amid the flood of AI talk at IACP, Motorola Solutions’ booth stood out for its focus on purpose over hype. Each tool, from SVX to Assisted Narrative to drone dispatch, reflected a simple idea: technology should lighten the load, not complicate it. Connect with Motorola Solutions here.