Kaplan University Launches College of Public Service

Kaplan University also announces its first empowerment awards program to recognize public service teams from the nonprofit and government sectors

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Kaplan University, a leader in higher education innovation, announced the official launch of the College of Public Service.

The new college brings together Kaplan University’s existing schools-Graduate Education, Arts & Sciences and Public Safety-under one college encompassing a wide variety of disciplines with the common thread being public service.

“The College of Public Service combines disciplines which share a vital mission serving the needs of the public and more broadly, the greater society,” said Wade Dyke, president of Kaplan University. “The joining of the Graduate Education, Arts & Sciences and Public Safety programs provides students greater access to a broader assortment of course offerings and expert faculty, fostering collaboration and encouraging dialogue and the exchange of ideas among current and future public servants dedicated to building and enhancing our society.”

The introduction of the new College of Public Service will be complemented with a new online information resource center available at center-public-service.kaplanu.edu. This online resource will provide Kaplan University students, alumni and the general public with information, services and opportunities related to the public service field. It will also act as an interactive community for Kaplan University faculty to share their expertise and counsel based on their real life experiences.

Celebrating Teamwork with New Public Service Empowerment Awards

To mark and celebrate the new College of Public Service, Kaplan University has established the “Kaplan University Empowerment Awards for Public Service Teams.” The awards program will recognize and honor the important work of teams nationwide involved in delivering public services, whether they are in the government or nonprofit sector. The award categories align with the College’s degree programs and include: Human Services, Public Administration, Criminal Justice Administration, Homeland Security, Public Education and Fire and Emergency Management.

“The Kaplan Public Service Empowerment Awards program will call much deserved attention to the accomplishments of extraordinary teams throughout the nation who have chosen to not only make a career of public service, but also enhance the quality of life throughout our communities,” said Connie Bosse, vice president of the Kaplan University College of Public Service. “We felt it was important to recognize the work of teams rather than individuals because teamwork is a core attribute shared by our nation’s best public servants and one we emphasize at the Kaplan University College of Public Service.”

Nominate a Public Service Team

Nominations require a one-page summary of how the team demonstrates empowerment and teamwork in the public service sectors and must be submitted via email by October 25 at center-public-service.kaplanu.edu.

Anyone can nominate a team of two or more who work together in a group or department. An advisory board consisting of administrators and faculty from Kaplan University’s College of Public Service will select the winning teams and announce the award recipients in December. Each winning team will be able to designate a charity of their choice that will receive a $1,000 donation from the Kaplan University College of Public Service. Additionally, a maximum of 10 team members will receive a complimentary credit course offered by the College of Public Service.

The winning teams will also be featured on the College of Public Service website and e-newsletter as well as throughout Kaplan University’s social media platforms.

To learn more about Kaplan University’s College of Public Service or the “Empowerment Awards for Public Service Teams,” visit empowerment-awards.kaplanu.edu.

About Kaplan University

Kaplan University offers a different school of thought for higher education. It strives to help adult students unlock their talent by providing a practical, student-centered education that prepares them for careers in some of the fastest-growing industries. The University, which has its main campus in Davenport, Iowa, and its headquarters in Chicago, is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Kaplan University serves nearly 50,000 online and campus-based students. The University has 11 campuses in Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland and Maine, and Kaplan University Learning Center in Maryland, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Florida.

Kaplan University is one of Kaplan, Inc.’s higher education institutions, which serve more than 75,000 students online and through more than 70 campus-based schools across the United States. Kaplan’s higher education schools offer a spectrum of academic opportunities, from certificates and diplomas to graduate and professional degrees, including a juris doctor degree. Kaplan, Inc. is a leading international provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. It is a subsidiary of The Washington Post Company, and its largest division. For more information, visit www.kaplanuniversity.edu today.