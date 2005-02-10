Peerless Handcuff Company Introduces Two New Model Lines

For Immediate Release

Peerless Handcuff Company is proud to introduce two new model lines: the 700 chain series and the 800 hinged series. The 700 chain link model series replaces the 500 chain link model series. The 800 hinged series replaces the 300 hinged series.

The new series incorporates a raised rivet assembly design. This design will be utilized on all Peerless products. The raised rivet construction improves the strength and reliability of the restraint particularly at the single strand or jaw rivet point. All new series models have the same size and weight specifications as the old series counterparts. The Model 700 Chain Link Handcuff and the Model 801 Hinged Handcuff have received National Institute of Justice approval. The new series are 100% made in the USA and are backed up by the Peerless Handcuff Company Lifetime Warranty against manufacture defect.

For more information visit www.peerless.net.