Attend the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association 2019 Training Conference
This year’s Southeast Homicide Investigations Association (SEHIA) 2019 Training Conference has been announced. The conference will be held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk Virginia from November 11th- 15th, 2019. This year’s Keynote Speaker is Morgan Luttrell.
For more information, please visit https://sehia.org/ or send an email to conference@sehia.org. To download the Conference Flyer, click here: https://sehia.org/wp-content/uploads/2019-SEHIA-1-Page-Flyer-PDF.pdf.