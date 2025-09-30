Signal intelligence and the next frontier of public safety investigations (eBook)

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!
Public safety agencies face a rapidly evolving investigative landscape. Traditional investigative methods – while still valuable – aren’t always enough in an environment where criminals are increasingly adept at hiding their tracks.
The rise of always-on, RF-emitting devices has created a new frontier for investigators: one where digital signals combine with license plate recognition (LPR) systems to reveal connections that might otherwise remain hidden.
Why download this eBook?
- Understand how the investigative toolkit is shifting from analog to digital.
- Learn how signal intelligence enhances LPR data to close investigative blind spots.
- Gain practical insights on leveraging multi-source intelligence to identify patterns and suspects.
- Explore how privacy, accountability and cost-effectiveness are built into modern investigative solutions.
Law enforcement agencies have the opportunity to harness new technology to solve today’s most complex crime challenges and stay a step ahead of sophisticated offenders. This guide will help ensure your agency doesn’t get left behind.