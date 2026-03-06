Traka launches Touch Core key cabinet, expanding access to professional-grade key management

PRESS RELEASE

Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company and the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment, announces the release of Traka Touch Core, a compact electronic key cabinet designed to deliver professional-grade key control for small and mid-sized organisations and multi-site operations.

Across numerous industries, managing physical keys remains a persistent operational challenge. Manual key safes, paper logbooks and entry-level electronic cabinets lack visibility, accountability and reliable audit trails, leaving companies exposed to lost assets, compliance gaps and operational delays.

Traka Touch Core, the latest release in the award-winning Touch line from Traka, is purpose-built to address this gap. Designed specifically for smaller operations and distributed environments, Core delivers trusted Traka reliability in a compact, affordable, standalone cabinet. Supporting up to 20 secure key positions, the solution provides controlled access, automated key tracking and a tamper-proof audit trail, ensuring companies always know who has which key and when it was taken or returned.

Unlike traditional systems that require network connectivity or complex IT integration, Core operates as a powerful standalone solution. Its self-install design enables rapid deployment and immediate operational impact, reducing time spent searching for keys, resolving disputes or manually recording transactions. The result is smoother daily operations, improved accountability and reduced risk across teams and shifts.

Core is also designed with the future in mind. Optional upgrades, including network connectivity and integrated access readers, provide a clear path to scale as organisational needs evolve. Multi-site environments can standardize secure key control across locations and introduce centralized oversight over time, without replacing hardware or increasing complexity.

The release of Core reflects Traka’s continued commitment to expanding access to intelligent key management solutions that meet real-world operational needs. By closing the gap between enterprise-grade systems and low-cost alternatives, Core enables companies of any size to achieve secure, compliant and efficient key control.

