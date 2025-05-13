Smith & Warren donates $12,507 to National Breast Cancer Foundation

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren is proud to announce a $12,507.28 donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) from its 2024 Pink Badge campaign. Since the program began, total contributions have now surpassed $100,000.

Each October, law enforcement and fire departments nationwide wear pink badges to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every pink badge sold, Smith & Warren donates 10% of the proceeds to NBCF, supporting early detection, education, and patient programs nationwide.

“This initiative is more than symbolic,” said Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren. “Every pink badge we make represents a department’s commitment to standing with those affected by breast cancer—and every badge we ship is proudly made in the USA.”

According to Emily Millender, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NBCF, “the generous support provided by Smith & Warren and their first responder customers to women nationwide continues to reflect the strong impact of this longstanding campaign and partnership.” She continued, " An effort like this makes our mission of helping women now possible and continues to exemplify the power that a shared commitment can hold in helping to provide hope to those affected by breast cancer.”

Smith & Warren is honored to serve departments nationwide and to stand alongside them in causes that matter. The Pink Badge campaign continues to bring together public safety professionals in support of a cause that touches every community.

To design your department’s pink badge, visit smithwarren.com/pinkbadges.

About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren is a leading manufacturer of metal badges and insignia for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom badges are made in the USA in a single, wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Known for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service, Smith & Warren has earned the trust of thousands of departments across the country. For more information, please visit www.smithwarren.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF supports patients through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and direct support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.