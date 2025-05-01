Smith & Warren wins 2025 NAUMD Innovation Award for Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission badge

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, a leading U.S. manufacturer of badges and insignia, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 NAUMD Innovation Award in the Badges category for its work on the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) 25th Anniversary Badge.

Presented by the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD), the Innovation Award recognizes excellence in design, innovation, and manufacturing within the uniform industry. Smith & Warren has been honored with this award multiple times over the past decade, each win reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of badge design and American manufacturing.

The winning badge results from a close partnership between Nathan Yarusso of Naps and Donuts, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the design and manufacturing team at Smith & Warren.

Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren, highlighted the award’s significance and the company’s century-long commitment to American craftsmanship. “This award is especially meaningful in our 100th year,” said Galperin. “Since 1925, we’ve been committed to crafting badges in the United States—combining creative design with innovation in manufacturing. We’re honored to be recognized for a project that challenged us to raise the bar and deliver something truly unique.”

Nathan Yarusso, founder of Naps and Donuts, reflected on the creative collaboration that brought the concept to life. “Working closely with the department to shape the vision and partnering with Smith & Warren to bring it to life was a rewarding and collaborative process. Their team pushed the design and manufacturing process beyond what we thought was possible.”

The FWC badge showcases Smith & Warren’s ability to push the boundaries of badge design, transforming complex, layered concepts into a finished product through sculptural artistry, digital tools, laser technology, and 3D sculpting. As the company marks 100 years of service to public safety, the badge reflects its continued leadership in innovation and commitment to American-made excellence.

About Smith & Warren:

Smith & Warren is the leading metal badges and insignia manufacturer for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom badges are made in the USA in one wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Smith & Warren is recognized in the industry for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service.To learn more about Smith & Warren, visit https://www.smithwarren.com/

About the NAUMD Innovation Awards:

The NAUMD’s Innovation Awards maintain the tradition of recognizing excellence within the uniform and apparel industry. Submissions are evaluated based on originality, technology, and the importance of the problem being solved. To learn more about Naumd, visit https://naumd.com/