Smith & Warren launches 9/11 25th anniversary commemorative badge program benefiting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

White Plains, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, America’s leading manufacturer of custom law enforcement and fire department badges, today announced the launch of its September 11th 25th Anniversary Badge Program, honoring the heroes of 9/11 and supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Through this special initiative, 10% of the proceeds from every 9/11 25th Anniversary badge will be donated directly to Tunnel to Towers, helping the Foundation provide mortgage-free homes and critical support to the families of fallen first responders and military service members.

Smith & Warren’s connection to 9/11 runs deep. As a proud New York-based manufacturer, the events of that day are part of the company’s history and identity. The 25th Anniversary Program builds upon a longstanding partnership with Tunnel to Towers — one that began with the 20th Anniversary campaign in 2021, which raised more than $35,000 for the Foundation.

“I lived in downtown Manhattan at the time, and like so many New Yorkers, that day will stay with me forever,” said Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren. “Today, as we mark 25 years since 9/11, we have an opportunity to both remember and educate — to remind our communities, especially the younger generation, of what that day means and why we must never forget. Through this program, every badge worn by a public safety professional becomes a living symbol of remembrance and unity.”

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is so appreciative of Smith & Warren,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “We are grateful for their generosity and for their commitment to ensuring that America never forgets the lives lost on September 11th. Knowing that these donations come from first responders across the country makes it especially meaningful.”

The centerpiece of the program is the S911_25A -9/11 25th Anniversary Commemorative Badge, an original design created exclusively by the Smith & Warren design team. The badge features the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a keystone with “93” to honor Flight 93 — symbolizing the three sites forever connected to that day.

Each badge in the collection is crafted in the United States and can be fully customized using VisualBadge, Smith & Warren’s online design tool, with department name, rank, badge number, and other details. The commemorative badges are available to all police, fire, EMS, and public safety professionals nationwide.

“Every badge tells a story,” added Galperin. “This collection not only honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice but also serves as an outward reminder in our communities that we remain vigilant, united, and proud of our country. We may have our differences, but 9/11 reminds us that what unites us is far stronger than what divides us.”

About Smith & Warren

Founded in 1925 and based in White Plains, New York, Smith & Warren is a leading manufacturer of custom badges and insignia for law enforcement, fire, EMS, and security professionals. Every Smith & Warren badge is designed, manufactured, and finished in the United States and backed by a full lifetime warranty. The company’s commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and service has made it a trusted symbol of honor for nearly a century.

Learn more at www.smithwarren.com.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Donate $11 a month, and amplify your impact with a car or land donation.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.