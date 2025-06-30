Smith & Warren introduces the semiquincentennial badge collection: Honoring 250 years of American history and public safety

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Smith & Warren is proud to unveil a historic badge collection created to honor the public safety professionals who have helped shape and protect our nation since its founding.

For 250 years, America’s strength has rested on its commitment to Law, Order, and Justice—principles rooted in the Declaration of Independence and safeguarded daily by law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who serve their communities. Smith & Warren believes this milestone is not just a celebration of the country but also of those who defend and protect it.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Smith & Warren has launched a special series of commemorative metal badges, designed and manufactured in the USA, available exclusively through December 31, 2026. This collection provides public safety professionals across the country with a powerful way to express their pride, reflect on the nation’s journey, and inspire future generations.

The Collection Includes:

Two Original Commemorative Badges:



The Founding – A tribute to the birth of our nation, featuring scenes of the Declaration of Independence, General George Washington, Betsy Ross presenting the first flag, and Independence Hall.

The Journey – A reflection on American leadership, with imagery of the Constitution and prominent figures such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Each badge is available for limited production through December 31, 2026; after this period, the dies will be retired. Customization options allow departments to incorporate their department names and titles into the designs proudly.

Commemorative Seals – Two unique seal options allow any department to honor the Semiquincentennial without changing their current badge:



A vibrant full-color seal designed for visual impact.

A sculpted 3D seal featuring George Washington on horseback, the Liberty Bell, Betsy Ross, and the commemorative dates “1776” and “2026”.

Recognition Bar – A commendation bar that can be proudly worn or displayed to mark this once-in-a-lifetime event.

All items are designed and manufactured at Smith & Warren’s facility in White Plains, NY, continuing our 100-year tradition of American-made excellence.

“This is more than a badge, it’s a symbol of service and history,” said Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren. “We created this collection to give departments a meaningful way to honor this rare moment in time and to spotlight the role public safety has played in America’s journey.”

Departments interested in custom commemorative designs for the 250th are encouraged to contact Smith & Warren.

Celebrate the 250th. Honor your service. Inspire the next generation.

Explore the collection and begin your Semiquincentennial badge project at:www.smithwarren.com/us-semiquincentennial

