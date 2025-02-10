Smith & Warren celebrates 100 years of craftsmanship and service

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, a trusted name in crafting high-quality badges for public safety professionals, proudly announces its 100th anniversary. Founded in 1925, the company has reached a significant milestone, reflecting a century of dedication to quality, innovation, and service to those who serve.

A legacy built on tradition and innovation

Since its humble beginnings as a small, regional manufacturer, Smith & Warren has grown into the nation’s leading badge company. Remaining privately owned throughout its history, the company has been under the stewardship of the Galperin family since 1990, ensuring a steadfast commitment to tradition and innovation.

“Turning 100 is a profound honor,” said Lee Galperin, Co-Owner of Smith & Warren. “It’s a testament to the trust and loyalty of the public safety professionals we serve. Our focus has always been on serving those who serve, and our success is built on strong partnerships—with both our customers and our dealer network. We are deeply grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us over the past century.”

Why 100 years matters

Smith & Warren’s centennial milestone is not just a reflection of its longevity but of its dedication to public safety professionals. Over the years, the company has:



Preserved the tradition of American-made badges, ensuring they remain a symbol of honor and artistry.

Embraced innovative technologies to deliver unmatched quality and service without compromising on craftsmanship.

Partnered with police officers, firefighters, and other public safety professionals to create custom designs that tell their stories and uphold their legacies.

Looking ahead

As Smith & Warren celebrates its centennial year, the company remains focused on the future. Committed to maintaining the tradition of American-made badges, the team aims to continue innovating and delivering the highest-quality products and services for decades to come.

Join the celebration

Smith & Warren invites public safety professionals and supporters to join the celebration by designing a custom badge that reflects their legacy. Visit www.smithwarren.com to learn more and explore the company’s rich history.

About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren has been crafting custom badges, insignia, and recognition products in the USA since 1925. With a focus on quality, service, and innovation, the company takes pride in being a trusted partner for public safety professionals across the country.