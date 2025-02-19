Building pride and boosting retention: Why recognition matters in law enforcement

In 1943, psychologist Abraham Maslow published his work on personal motivation, using a pyramid with five categories to depict various human needs. Some are basic, like food and shelter, while others delve deeper into ideas like the desire to be loved. Among Maslow’s hierarchy of needs are two areas that are particularly relevant to those in the workplace – the need for respect from others and the need for self-actualization to propel one to their highest potential.

Many employers attempt to provide positive feedback to their employees to offer motivation and, likely subconsciously, fulfill these two highest needs. Yet in an incredibly difficult profession like law enforcement, it’s rare to see substantial and consistent officer recognition. Whether agency administration isn’t sure where to begin with a recognition program or the details of maintaining one are overwhelming, there are easy steps to take to provide staff with significant benefits.

THE CRITICAL ROLE OF RECOGNITION

Setting aside deeper psychological needs, being recognized at work is something everyone enjoys. Not only does it help boost engagement, but it truly makes people feel special and compels them to keep up their good work.

“Every officer who serves their community deserves to feel appreciated,” said Lee Galperin, president at Smith & Warren, a leading manufacturer of recognition awards and badges. “Recognition programs reinforce that commitment, leading to higher morale, better performance and a positive impact on both the department and the public.”

Recognition programs within law enforcement are often accompanied by ceremonies, providing a platform to celebrate an officer’s achievements publicly. This increased feeling of pride creates a culture of appreciation where individuals are more likely to exemplify efforts toward teamwork and collaboration.

When officers are satisfied with their roles, they’re also more likely to speak positively about law enforcement as a profession. In a time where recruiting is difficult for most agencies, officers who enjoy their jobs are worth their weight in gold, as they can help attract highly qualified candidates.

Finally, public perception is a factor all agencies try to better, and officers who are recognized for their work help instill a sense of confidence among citizens.

“Our department provides a commendation bar to recognize everywhere an officer has served in the department,” explained Lieutenant Damon Miller, public information officer at the Tallahassee Police Department in Florida. The administration there implements a comprehensive recognition program, much to the benefit of officers and the public alike. “I think it’s very good when a citizen sees an officer and they say, ‘OK, this is an experienced officer,’” he said.

OVERCOMING ANALYSIS PARALYSIS

Implementing a recognition program may seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Knowing where to begin is often the biggest obstacle an agency faces, but the team at Smith & Warren provides a step-by-step framework to help you determine what you want your program to look like.

A variety of commendation bars can serve to acknowledge an officer’s achievements. Smith & Warren

It’s helpful to start by figuring out the award categories you want to include, which can range from significant events like lifesaving to more measurable milestones celebrating years of service. Departments will commonly include a mix of award types using both medals and commendation bars, also known as service award bars. They can be presented during formal ceremonies or informally during department meetings. Popular options include:



Medals of honor, valor, merit, lifesaving, distinguished service, officer of the year and Purple Heart awards.

Commendation bars are used to acknowledge leadership excellence, military service, patriotism, community service or serving on a specialized team.

Those who already have a solid plan can use Smith & Warren’s VisualBadge tool to create each award, customizing everything from ribbon color and medal style to commendation bar imagery. Whether your agency is establishing a new program or adding to an existing one over time, VisualBadge can provide consistency across various award types.

If you’re unsure what combination of award types would best benefit your officers, there are several suggested programs and a comprehensive catalog that can be used for inspiration. Smith & Warren also offers consultations to help start or expand your recognition program with team members who can walk you through the process.

“We like to talk to our customers, so when it comes to recognition programs, being able to answer questions in the beginning or being there at the end to make sure they’ve included everything – we’re there to help them,” said Michael Camara, the company’s vice president of marketing and branding strategy. “We care about these programs and are available to help from start to finish.”

“I think many people don’t even know where to turn,” added Galperin. “Developing a recognition program isn’t as hard as you think and it has a lot of benefits.”

BUILDING A PROGRAM THAT LASTS

Investing time in creating a recognition program is worthwhile because it establishes a tradition that will endure for many years. Thoughtful choices – such as selecting commendation bars or designing medals – help create a meaningful system in which officers will take pride. A well-planned program becomes a valued part of an officer’s career, marking key milestones and reinforcing a culture of appreciation that strengthens the department for future generations.

A recognition program should evolve over time, ensuring that achievements at all levels are acknowledged. Clearly defined criteria for awards help officers understand the path to earning them, while peer-nominated awards encourage teamwork and camaraderie. By incorporating both, departments create a culture where recognition is not just a formality, but a meaningful part of an officer’s career – one that strengthens morale, enhances performance and reinforces the values of service and dedication.

“We’re humans too,” said Miller. “In any job that you work in, you want some type of gratification or just a simple thank you. It goes a long way.”

