CMC Government Supply Adds New NANUK 990 and 995 to Protective Case Lineup

The NANUK 990 and 995 are the latest cases ideal for long guns – shotguns, rifles and accessories. Also perfect for sensitive equipment that is long in size

DALLAS, TX – CMC Government Supply is now offering the latest NANUK Professional Protective Cases, the NANUK 990 and 995, manufactured by Plasticase. These two cases are ideal to protect shotguns, rifles, telescopes, other long lenses and equipment.

NANUK hard cases are made of lightweight NK-7 resin with spring loaded top handles and a removable lid. They feature an automatic pressure release valve and 100 percent stainless steel hardware. The wheels are made of durable polyurethane. Unlike other cases, the NANUK 990 and 995 cases have a foldable soft grip handle that folds flush with the case. This makes them easier to stack, place in cargo or other storage.

The 990 is the smaller of the cases, with a length of just over 47 inches and a width of 17.3 inches. The NANUK 995 measures at a 55.1 inch length and a 17.3 width. Both cases have optional multilayer foam inserts and come in black, olive or tan. Custom printing and adhesive labels are optional features as well as TSA approved padlocks.

“We are very excited about these new NANUK cases. They will provide an excellent option for our Law Enforcement, military and other customers who need an excellent long gun case at an excellent value,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “The Powerclaw latching system and the pull handle makes them easy to handle and maneuver.”

These cases are waterproof and carry the Mil-STD-810F Immersion Test Certification. They are rugged and crushproof with an ATA 300 certification for impact resistance and an ASTM d4169 drop test certification. They also are dustproof and pass IP 67 Ingress protection tests. NANUK cases come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Government departments and agencies can get special pricing on the new NANUK 990 and 995 through CMC Government Supply’s Buy Board contract. Or for more information, see http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/NANUK-Professional-Protective-Cases-c134.htm.

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.