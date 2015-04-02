Introducing the Newton Bag from RE Factor Tactical

We are pleased to introduce our newest bag for low profile operations - The Newton Bag. Just like the ASO Bag, the Newton has been specifically designed for those who need to travel discreetly while maintaining a tactical advantage. The appearance of a typical computer bag makes it easy to travel vigilantly while carrying extra magazines, flash bangs, medical equipment or firearms.

Features:

• Measures: 16"L x 12"H x 6" W

• Padded pocket sized for 15" laptop or H&K MP5

• Integrated map panel / VF-17 signal panel

• Three multiple caliber magazine pouches

• Detachable interior panels

• Exterior document pocket

• MOLLE and Velcro interior walls

• Leather handle and removable shoulder strap

• Black or Navy Blue color options

Made in the USA. Order today!