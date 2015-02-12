RE Factor Tactical – ASO Bag

RE Factor Tactical’s ASO (Advanced Special Operations) Bag is specifically designed for individuals who need to travel with a tactical bag without the tactical bag look. The dimensions allow for maximum space while still fitting into carry on allowances for most major US carriers. The ASO Bag features an external pocket with RFID blocking material that is sized to fit passports, credit cards, and phones. The opposite end of the bag is outfitted with an easy access “flight pocket”, lined with MOLLE Velcro for adhesion of magazines and patches as well as a medical kit. The medical kit opens with one hand and has tie stays to keep the pocket secure when in use.

