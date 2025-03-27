Vertx goes overt, launches Siege Bag series

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI — Vertx, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge tactical and everyday carry (EDC) bags and gear, is breaking new ground with the launch of the Siege Overt EDC bag series—designed for those who demand more from their gear. Known for crafting low-profile bags that allow you blend in with ease, Vertx now steps boldly into the overt carry market. The Siege series offers two robust pack sizes: a 25L backpack and a 15L sling. Available in Coyote, Wolf Grey, and It’s Black, these bags are ready to meet the demands of any mission.

“The Vertx customer knows our unmatched covert carry bags and slings,” said Erin Chrostowski, Product Line Manager at Vertx. “The Siege Series is something new our loyal customers have been craving for years. However, we didn’t just want to replicate what’s out there; we aimed to infuse it with Vertx DNA, crafting a top-tier overt bag. Our mission? To introduce Vertx to those who haven’t yet experienced our seamless adaptability, rugged durability, and everyday functionality. And for our current customers? This is the bag you’ve been waiting for.”

The Siege Series is equipped with the Vertx DNA their customers know and trust: light-colored interior that keeps gear visible in low-light environments, high-quality abrasion-resistant materials, mesh pocketing, hook-and-loop interior, and armor compatibility. But that’s just the beginning. The Siege backpack and sling come loaded with their own unique features:

Rapid-access EDC compartments to always keep your gear quickly accessible.

Expandable front pocket faced with tough 500D laser-cut MOLLE to increase your storage capacity without compromising durability.

Spacious main compartment with built-in admin storage and double-layered tech sleeves to keep everything organized and ready for deployment.

Available in three tactical colors: Coyote, Wolf Grey, and It’s Black – these packs are as versatile as they are reliable.

“Our goal when developing the Siege Series was to provide customers with something they haven’t been able to get from Vertx before – an overt pack option – which still provides the same quality our loyal supporters have come to expect thanks to the Vertx DNA,” added Anne Thurman, VP of Product Development at Vertx. “We’re proud of the way Siege is another example of Vertx’s continued industry leadership and innovation in the EDC space.”

Siege the mission and stay Ahead of What’s Next – shop now at www.vertx.com or find the nearest Vertx dealer to experience the difference firsthand.

About Vertx

Vertx® is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company™, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Over 180 years of product innovation are part of the Vertx Heritage. Vertx specializes in developing world-class products, apparel, bags, accessories, and gear for the outdoor performance, overlanding and tactical gear markets. Vertx is constantly striving to deliver the best features, technology, and innovation because we know that staying ahead of what’s next is vital in this ever-changing world.

