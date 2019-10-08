Streamlight marks 11 years supporting Breast Cancer Research Foundation

EAGLEVILLE, PA, - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, donated $752,300 and 15,000 research hours over 11 years to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), a not-for-profit organization seeking to prevent and cure breast cancer. Each October, Streamlight proudly recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month, donating proceeds from its pink line of lights to BCRF.

In 2018/2019, Streamlight donated $27,000 in sales proceeds to BCRF from the pink Nano Light® key chain light, the pink Siege® AA ultra-compact lantern, and the pink Strion® LED tactical light. For each of the lights, Streamlight donates $1.00, $2.00, and $5.00, respectively.

Over the years, a number of Streamlight employees have been affected by breast cancer. Given the tight-knit company culture, Streamlight’s management wanted to contribute in some way to finding new treatments for the disease. In 2008, the company’s management decided to create a line of pink flashlights and donate the proceeds to BCRF.

“As breast cancer research continues at an unprecedented pace, Streamlight is proud to contribute to BCRF’s efforts to find a cure and to bring awareness to this terrible disease,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “We count a number of employees among those who are breast cancer survivors, and we are steadfast in our determination to promote such a worthy cause.”

In 2019, the American Cancer Society estimates that more than 269,000 women will have been diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and nearly 42,000 will die from the disease. Men also are affected, with 2,670 men expected to be diagnosed, and 500 expected to die from the disease.

The BCRF pink Nano Light, Siege AA, and Strion LED have MSRPs of $13.10, $55.06, and $206.35, respectively. All lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) advances the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF has raised more than $500 million to fuel discoveries in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, survivorship and metastasis; making it one of the largest non-governmental funders of breast cancer research in the world. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.