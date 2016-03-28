3M’s New Ultra Light Weight (ULW) Ballistic & Bump Helmet is Now Available for Purchase
To meet the mission and protection needs today’s law enforcement face, ULW brings three levels of head protection that address the hazards our tactical response teams face – in regard to ballistic threats, ballistic fragmentation, and blunt force trauma. The helmet shell is manufactured in the United States using Ultra–High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) composites with 3M’s proprietary Seamless Ballistic molding technology. At a 1.26 lb finished shell weight (size large), the ULW is one of the lightest helmets available in the market today (for its protection level).
ULW is tested in accordance to NIJ Standard 0106.00 for Ballistic Helmets to the following NIJ 0108.00 IIIA Ballistic Resistance
- 9mm FMJ – 124gr – 1400–1450 f/s – (Vo)
-
.44 Magnum – 240gr – 1400–1450 f/s – (Vo)
ULW is tested for Ballistic Fragmentation resistance in accordance to STANAG 2920 and MIL-STD-662
-
.22 Caliber – 17 gr f/s V–50 >670 m/s
ULW is supplied with the D3O® TRUST 10ft/sec Helmet Pad System. ULW, in combination with the D3O TRUST pads/configuration, has been tested and evaluated for blunt impact protection in accordance with DOT&E protocol for Enhanced Combat Helmet: GL-PD-09-04: >150 Gs force are transmitted to the head at the specified locations and under the specified environmental conditions. This result meets the performance criteria set forth in the standard.
Available in tactical “High-Cut” style and 3 color options (Black, Coyote Brown, Camo Green), the helmet comes standard with Night Vision Goggle (NVG) Shroud, Boltless Accessory Rail with removable Picatinny Adapter, and a Boltless X–Back retention system with cam–lock buckles. 3M, who is also the OEM of PELTOR Tactical Communication Headsets, has designed the helmet to be operate with the PELTOR COMTAC 3 – including the “ARC” Rail Attachment configuration.
READY NOW. The ULW is available for purchase. Product Demonstrations and Test/Evaluations can be accommodated per request. The helmet will be on display at the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association (TTPOA) SWAT Conference in San Marcos, Tx April 7 &8, 2016. For more information, you can also contact 3M at 1–800–328–1667.