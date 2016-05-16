Holsters that fit YOUR everyday life - On Sale

SPRINGFIELD, MO - CrossBreed® Holsters announces the Appendix Carry and Women’s Appendix Holsters promotion.

The Appendix Carry Holster is designed for popular small to medium sized firearms and has no cant so it can be worn on the front side of the body. This holster features a CrossBreed® hand molded pocket for a perfect fit. We ensure the Appendix Carry is the answer for anyone who wants to carry a firearm in the front position. The Appendix Carry Holster is available in our Hand Dyed Black Cowhide, Premium Tan Cowhide or Natural Tan Horsehide (when available). This versatile holster can be positioned to be worn in the cross draw position as well.

The Women’s Appendix Holster was designed specifically with the curvature of the female body in mind. It incorporates softer leather and smoother corners for increased comfort. This holster accommodates popular small sized firearms and has no cant so it can be worn on the front side of the body. It Features a CrossBreed® hand molded pocket for a perfect fit. We ensure the Women’s Appendix is the answer for any woman who wants to carry a small firearm in the front position. This multipurpose holster can be worn in the standard appendix or cross draw fashion.

Visit our website for specials or visit us in person at the upcoming National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky May 20th - 22nd at booth #6031. We will have many show only promotions and discounts during the show.

About CrossBreed® Holsters:

CrossBreed® Holsters was established in 2005 by Mark Craighead, who was an avid Shooter and firearms enthusiast. His vision for US handcrafted holsters evokes attention to detail, quality and functionality that have made CrossBreed® a leader in concealment. Visit CrossBreed® Holsters.