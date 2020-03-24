Safariland introduces red dot optic protection in its premier 7TS holster series for Glock handguns

Fits span duty, tactical and concealment models — all with ALS retention.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, introduces its popular 7TS™ series holsters specifically to fit and protect handguns with red dot optics. The initial offering will cover the Glock 17, 19, 34 and 47 MOS handguns. See them at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show , January 21 to 24, booth #12762.

The Safariland 7TS RDS holsters are constructed with durable SafariSeven™ material. Photo/Safariland Group

“The red dot optic is increasingly becoming the standard in military, law enforcement, CCW and competition markets,” said James Dawson, duty gear category director at Safariland. “We were at the forefront of this demand with our SafariLaminate models and are pleased to offer RDS fits with the added benefits of our virtually indestructible SafariSeven material.”

The Safariland 7TS RDS holsters are constructed with durable SafariSeven™ material, a proprietary DuPont nylon blend with very high tolerances to heat and cold, making these holsters practically impervious to the elements.

Further, they require virtually no maintenance to keep them functioning and looking good and they are completely non-abrasive to the weapon’s finish.

A protective covering is featured on these models to protect the red dot optic from damage and the elements. The majority of these models feature Safariland’s patented ALS® retention, an intuitive internal locking device offering one of the most secure fits on the market. Safariland’s ALS device secures the weapon once holstered, is released via the thumb for a simple straight up draw.

Seventeen model variations will be offered for duty, tactical and concealment, including the top-selling 7360 ALS/SLS Level III Retention Duty Holster.

Duty: 7360RDS, 7362RDS, 7365RDS, 7390RDS, 7392RDS, 7395RDS

7360RDS, 7362RDS, 7365RDS, 7390RDS, 7392RDS, 7395RDS Tactical: 7304RDS, 7305RDS, 7354RDS, 7355RDS, 7384RDS, 7385RDS

7304RDS, 7305RDS, 7354RDS, 7355RDS, 7384RDS, 7385RDS Concealment: 7367RDS, 7376RDS, 7377RDS, 7378RDS, 7379RDS

The 7TS RDS models for the Glock 17MOS, 19MOS, 34MOS, and 47MOS will be available to order starting March 2020 in SafariSeven Plain Black or FDE Brown finishes for an MSRP ranging from $123.50 to $270.50.

For more information, please visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland®, Bianchi®, Safariland® Armor, Mustang Survival®, Med-Eng®, Break Free®, PROTECH ® Tactical, Defense Technology®, Hatch®, Monadnock®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.