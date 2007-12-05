Command Arms Accessories Launches New FGA Flashlight Grip Adaptor

Ivyland, PA—Command Arms Accessories (CAA) the manufacturer of unique and innovative weapon accessories is proud to introduce the new FGA Flashlight Grip Adaptor.

The new FGA combines a 1” light mount and vertical grip into one unit and accommodates push button end cap flashlights. A thumb activated on/off push button is featured and incorporates both an intermittent and constant on position. A side safety switch has been added to prevent inadvertent activation of the flashlight during covert activities.

The FGA also features a storage compartment with a screw cap base for holding a small cleaning kit or for extra batteries. Two rubber pressure switch covers with honeycombed inserts allow for customized pressure switch sizing. One 1.5” Picatinny rail is included that attaches to either side or bottom of the light mount to allow the addition of an accessory such as a laser. Thumbnuts allow for easy mounting onto a Picatinny rail, even while wearing gloves.

About Command Arms Accessories

CAA is the exclusive US distributor of the TDI and First Samco Inc. products. We are committed to providing unique and innovative products for the most demanding users designed by experienced weapons professionals. Products are designed with participation from elite military and law enforcement organizations around the world.