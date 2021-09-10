Midwest Industries announces release of new Night Fighter Handguard

A Robust AR-15 Handguard Designed for Low Visibility Environments

WAUKESHA, Wis., — Midwest Industries announced today that it will be releasing a new line of Night Fighter AR-15 Handguards for the commercial, law enforcement, and military markets.

“Now more than ever, the modern defensive carbine needs to function at its peak in all conditions and situations. Lights and laser designators have deservedly found a home on countless AR-platform rifles, but point of aim shifts due to legacy mil-spec handguard designs have limited their effectiveness in the past.

Midwest Industries’ new Night Fighter Handguard has been specifically designed for shooters engaging targets in low light scenarios. Built to reduce point of impact shifts with popular lasers like the ATPIAL, DBAL, and NGAL, these handguards are constructed around a sturdy 2.250” steel barrel nut while still retaining a slim 1.5” outside diameter,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries.

The Midwest Industries Night Fighter Handguard is designed to work with the AR-15 platform and incorporates the following features:

Ultra-rigid design made to minimize handguard flex

9.25”, 10.5" or 13.5” length options

Barrel nut and wrench included

Features patented heat-treated 4140 Steel torque plate

Installed weight of 11.4 oz for 9.25” length, 12.4 oz for 10.5” length, and 14.1 oz for 13.5” length

Type III Hard Coat Anodized 6061 Aluminum

Continuous MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny top rail

Two integral anti-rotation QD sling sockets

Seven sides of M-LOK attachment surfaces

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries’ products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com or call (262) 896-6780.