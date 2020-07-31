Streamlight launches Protac 90X USB

Multi-Fuel EDC light delivers 1,000 Lumens

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.- Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the ProTac® 90X USB, a multi-fuel right-angle light that offers up to 1,000 lumens and features a 90º head for multiple lighting needs.

The latest addition to the ProTac® series of tactical lights is a complete rechargeable system that includes a Streamlight SL-B26™ protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery pack with an integrated micro-USB port and a charging cord. A ProTac® 90X with two CR123A batteries also is available. This multi-fuel capability enables users to charge the light on the go or insert cell batteries when a charging source is unavailable.

“The combination of its 90º head, powerful light output and multiple attachment methods battery make the ProTac 90X USB our brightest and most versatile everyday carry light available,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Its multi-fuel battery technology gives users the ability to power and recharge through convenient USB recharging or via disposable batteries, making it the ideal choice for tactical, first responder, outdoor and other users when conducting maneuvers or search operations, or performing other tasks under low light conditions.”

The versatile new light can be used either as a handheld light or attached to MOLLE, belts, harnesses and other gear for hands-free use. When using the SL-B26 USB LI-Ion battery pack, the ProTac 90X USB delivers 1,000 lumens and runs for one hour and 45 minutes on high. It also provides 1,000 lumens and a run time of two hours and 30 minutes on the high setting when using CR123A batteries.

Featuring a multi-function, push button switch, the light is made from 6000 series machined aluminum with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish. Measuring just 4.39 inches long, the ProTac 90X USB weighs 4.9 ounces with the included Streamlight USB Li-Ion battery, while the ProTac 90X model weighs 4.4 ounces with two included CR123A batteries.

The light features an IPX7-rated design that makes it waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

Available in black, the ProTac 90X USB and ProTac 90X have MSRPs of $115.00 and $100.00, respectively. Both come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com