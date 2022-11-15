Streamlight® launches tlr-8® sub weapon lights with laser

﻿Low Profile Tactical Lights Fit Subcompact Handguns; Available with Red and Green Laser

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ultra-compact and low profile TLR-8® sub, a 500-lumen weapon-mounted tactical light with red laser, and the TLR-8® G sub with green laser. Designed for use with railed subcompact weapons, both are available to fit select GLOCK®, SIG SAUER®, Springfield Armory® and many 1913 short railed subcompact handguns.

“The TLR-8 sub and the TLR-8 G sub take the popular TLR-7® sub to new levels with the addition, respectively, of an integrated red and green aiming laser, to improve focusing on targets,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like other models in the TLR® line, they have a high-power LED that provides extreme brightness for maximizing visibility and targeting capability in personal defense and other tactical situations. And each features interchangeable rear paddle switches that allow you to customize the TLR-8 sub to your shooting style.”

Each of the new lights is available in four different models to fit the GLOCK® 43X MOS/48 MOS and the GLOCK® 43X Rail/48 Rail; the SIG SAUER® P365® and P365® XL; the Springfield Armory® Hellcat®; and select 1913 short railed subcompact handguns including the Smith & Wesson® M&P® M2.0®, Beretta® Px4 Storm, Springfield Armory® XD-E™, Springfield Armory® XD-S® and Heckler & Koch® HK45.

The TLR-8 sub and TLR-8 G sub feature an LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. The lights’ custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam that provides both extensive range as well as optimized peripheral coverage. Both lights offer three lighting modes – LED only and LED/Laser combined, each with a run time of 1.5 hours, and Laser only with a run time of 60 hours (red) and 11 hours (green). Both are energized by a single 3-volt CR123A lithium battery.

The new models feature a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from the gun muzzle when attaching or detaching them. The lights also include a safe-off feature, locking them so they cannot be turned on accidentally. Each features a specialized clamp system for mounting to rails, using the provided key kit.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, both the TLR-8 sub and TLR-8 G sub weigh 2.77 ounces and measure 2.51 inches long and, depending on the model, 1.45 to 1.63 inches high. They feature an IPX4 water-resistant design and impact-resistant construction.

The TLR-8 sub and TLR-8 G sub have MSRPs of $389.55 and $477.00, respectively. They come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

﻿About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook; Twitter; Instagram; Linkedin./; and Youtube.