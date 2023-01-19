Streamlight® marks 50 years of manufacturing high-quality lighting

Small Company Evolved Into Global Provider of Flashlights, Lanterns and Headlamps

Eagleville, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced it is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality flashlight products. Since its founding in 1973, Streamlight has grown from a small company with a single product to a global manufacturer of a broad range of high-performance lights for law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, outdoor, and DIY users.

A pioneer in the development of rechargeable flashlights, lanterns, and LED lighting, the company is known for its expert engineering approach to creating lighting products that feature extraordinary brightness while also offering high value and durability.

“At Streamlight, we have always taken pride in designing and manufacturing lighting products that make our customers’ jobs easier, improve their productivity, and keep them safe in trying conditions,” said Streamlight President and CEO Ray Sharrah. “As we celebrate 50 years of operation, we pledge to continue to leverage the latest advances in LED and battery technologies to produce ever brighter, more useful lighting tools, while still maintaining our same high-quality standards.”

Among the company’s most recent innovations, Sharrah said, are:

USB-rechargeable flashlights and headlamps that offer the convenience of charging on the go from a USB charging source

Multi-fuel flashlight “systems” that use a rechargeable battery but also can accept disposable batteries for alternate sources of power

New scene lights that are waterproof and offer powerful brightness in situations involving smoke or water

A series of compact work lights that fit in tight places, can be used hands-free or hanging, and rotate on their bodies for light wherever it’s needed

A growing line of weapon-mounted lights that fit a variety of long guns, shot guns, and handguns

Today, Streamlight designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of flashlights, headlamps, weapons lighting, lanterns, and accessories, which are sought after by military and first responders, automotive and industrial professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and other users in the US and in over 40 countries worldwide. What began as a small operation with several employees has grown into a 240,000 square foot manufacturing and office space in Eagleville, PA with more than 350 employees. The company now holds over 525 U.S. and foreign patents, and over 135 U.S. and Foreign Trademarks.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-performance flashlight products, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc.; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.