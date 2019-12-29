First Responders Can Enter to Win $5,000 Worth of STIHL® Tools from California Casualty

California Casualty continues to thank first responders with a new Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. Public safety workers can enter for the chance to win $5,000 worth of STIHL* tools at www.contest4heroes.com.

First responders depend on the right tools to reduce their risk of injury and to get the job done quicker. That’s why California Casualty, the trusted auto and home insurance provider of firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers across the country, is offering a prize pack of STIHL tools, the equipment that first responders count on.

“We’re 105 years strong,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “Our strength comes from the dedicated professionals who protect our communities. We owe them this thank you for all that they do.”

California Casualty also congratulates Pennsylvania firefighter Kyle Albrecht, who was presented with a $7,500 Garage Makeover from California Casualty in December. Kyle, who volunteers with the Nancy Run Fire Station, serving Bethlehem Township, is also a full-time 911 dispatcher. The award couldn’t have come at a better time – Kyle and his wife recently bought their forever home and purchased a storage shed so that he could make the garage more useful.

Other Work Hard/Play Hard sweepstakes from California Casualty have awarded public safety personnel Liberty Safes, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash. Past winners include an Oregon Police officer, Colorado Sheriff’s captain, Firefighters from California, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and a California Highway Patrolman.

With a selection of chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, drills and safety equipment, what tools would you choose? California Casualty wants to give you the chance with the Work Hard/Play Hard $5,000 STIHL Tools Giveaway. The drawing is open to police officers, EMTs and firefighters – American heroes who work hard and risk their lives. Entries are being taken now through October 31, 2020, at www.contest4heroes.com. One lucky $5,000 STIHL tools winner will be announced in November.