On-demand webinar: 2023 updates to the American Rescue Plan

ARPA funding was distributed as a formula grant program (no application required) as well as several grant program opportunities to improve local community’s response and recovery to Covid 19. This relief package totals $1.9 billion in funding. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are direct formula grants; they are not competitive grants. Utilizing a modified community development block grant formula to determine the amounts, of the $1.9 trillion in relief, $130.2 billion is directly allocated to local governments and $195.3 billion to State Governments. These funds were and are being distributed directly to state and local governments, counties and cities, in two distributions; the first in May 2021 and the second distribution beginning May 2022. Most communities have already received their second tranch.

These funds for state governments, cities, municipalities, and counties may be used to cover costs incurred to:

Respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality

Respond to workers performing essential work during the public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or grants to eligible employers.

Provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of states, territories or tribal governments due to the public health emergency.

Make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

MEET THE PANELISTS:

Stephanie Bays, Samantha Dorm

Stephanie Bays manages and supports Lexipol’s grant platform’s project management and customer success teams and grant consultants. She has led in a direct service role and in an administrative capacity for the public and nonprofit sectors for 15 years. Previously as a grant manager for the Dallas County Juvenile Department, Bays secured and maintained a $3.1 million competitive award, directing pre- and post-award grant processes.

Samantha Dorm first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010 serving. She has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is also a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.