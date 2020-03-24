Break Free introduces refreshed branding in its line of proven gun cleaning solutions

New modern brand design highlights attributes and legacy of its gold standard CLP one-step cleaning solution.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Break Free®, a brand of The Safariland Group, today announced updated branding of its Break Free® product line, including its legacy CLP® “one-step” cleaning, lubricating and protectant firearm solution. Officially developed in the early 1970s as the only product strong enough to meet stringent U.S. military specifications (MIL-SPEC), Break Free CLP has continued to set the gold standard for firearm protection. The rebrand highlights its storied legacy and presents product attributes in a clean, easy-to-read modern design. Break Free products featuring the updated branding will be on display at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show, January 21 to 24, booth #12762.

Its long-lasting lubricating film dramatically reduces adhesion of sand, grit or other abrasives. Photo/Safariland Group

“Built on a quality reputation spanning five decades, Break Free CLP is the original CLP, a product that’s been known to the market as the ‘gold standard’ formula,” said James Imhoff, vice president, general manager for Safariland. “The new branding reinforces the brand’s continued commitment to exceed performance expectations at every level.”

Designed to clean, lubricate, and preserve firearms in extreme environments, Break Free CLP lubricates and cleans firing residue and other contaminates from the bore and moving parts. Proven to perform in temperatures ranging from -65˚F to +475˚F even after saltwater immersion, CLP solutions are manufactured from the highest-quality polymerized synthetic oils plus friction reducing anti-wear additives.

The unique formulation of the CLP formula penetrates and spreads along metal surfaces to undercut contamination and lift residue away. Its long-lasting lubricating film dramatically reduces adhesion of sand, grit or other abrasives. The corrosion inhibitors prevent the formation of rust while Break Free’s unique boundary film protects metal surfaces from moisture and other contaminants. Most importantly, the military’s specification means that the synthetic oils won’t lose viscosity, dry out or stiffen up in extreme environments – such as cold, heat, dust, dirt, humidity and even salt air – keeping equipment in ready condition for months at a time.

The full Break Free product line also includes Collector™ products for long term storage; Powder Blast, for eliminating powder residue, plastic streaking, and grease and oil build-up; and the newly renamed Performance Gun Oil. Originally the LP product, Break Free’s Performance Gun Oil is specially formulated from polymerized synthetic oils for improved boundary film strength, and includes ingredients to reduce friction, stop build-up of foreign particles and inhibit rust and corrosion.

Break Free’s new packaging is designed to make it easier for consumers to select the right product for their needs. It features a light-colored label highlighting new product color coding which delineates the specific lines of the brand – CLP®, Collector®, Performance Gun Oil and Powder Blast™. Visually appealing, easy to understand icons have also been added to the packaging all headlined by a refreshed, contemporary logo design.

In addition to the military, Break Free CLP and the entire line of products is used by gun enthusiasts, competitive shooters and the law enforcement community throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.safariland.com/break-free.

About Break Free®

Break Free® is a leading manufacturer of synthetic-based cleaners, lubricants and preservative compounds for military weapon maintenance, law enforcement, civilian firearms, high-performance sports equipment and industrial machinery. Break Free® CLP® was originally developed for use by the U.S. military to its strictest standards and proven in the world’s most extreme conditions. Break Free® CLP® is now recognized around the world as the standard by which maximum metal performance and protection is ensured. Products such as the Powder Blast™, Precision Shooter® and Collector® protect the longevity and integrity of firearms. Break Free is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/break-free.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland®, Med-Eng®, Safariland® Armor, Safariland® VIEVU®, Mustang Survival®, Bianchi®, Break Free®, PROTECH® Tactical, Defense Technology®, Hatch®, Monadnock®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.