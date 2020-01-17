Streamlight launches TLR-8 A and AND TLR-8 A G weapon lights

New lights feature two rear switch position options; each offers colored aiming laser

EAGLEVILLE, PA - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-8® A and the TLR-8® A G, featuring red or green aiming lasers, and offering ergonomic rear switch options with either a low or high position to match users’ shooting style. Both lights deliver 500 lumens and feature a rail clamp that attaches and detaches easily from the side of a broad array of compact and full frame weapons.

“These compact, lightweight weapon lights are designed to maximize visibility and targeting capability in a variety of law enforcement, concealed carry, and home defense applications,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They each feature ambidextrous on/off rear switches with low and high positions to suit user preference. And each comes equipped with an integrated color aiming laser to enable users to readily identify a potential threat before taking any action.”

The TLR-8 A and TLR-8 A G feature a power LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 140 meters. The TLR-8 A offers a 640-660nm red laser to maximize visibility and long-range targeting capability, while the TLR-8 A G features a 510-520nm “Eye Safe” green laser to improve users’ ability to focus on targets during daylight hours. Both lights can be deployed in Laser-Only mode to keep the gun on target, in LED-Only mode to provide bright, focused light, or in dual mode, which uses both light sources.

The run time for both lights is 1.5 hours in LED-Only, LED and Laser, and strobe modes. In Laser-Only mode, the TLR-8 A provides a run time of 60 hours, while the TLR-8 A G delivers 11 hours. Each light is energized by a single 3 Volt CR2 lithium battery.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons, the new TLR lights feature a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The lights also include a Safe Off feature, locking them so they cannot be turned on accidentally. A key kit is included to securely fit each light to the broadest array of hand guns of any light on the market.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-8 A and TLR-8 A G both weigh 2.64 ounces and measure 2.58 inches in length.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new models feature an IPX7-rated design, making them waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The lights are packaged as the TLR-8 A FLEX and TLR-8 A G FLEX. Each comes with a High switch mounted on the light, plus an included Low switch. The TLR-8 A FLEX has an MSRP of $367.50, while the TLR-8 A G FLEX has an MSRP of $450.00. Both lights include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

