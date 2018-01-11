REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content

Aimpoint booth celebrity appearances

January 11, 2018 05:59 PM
Sponsored by
banner_aimpoint.jpg

The 2018 SHOT Show celebrity line-up is here!

Aimpoint will be attending the 2018 SHOT Show. A list of celebrity appearances has been released -

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018
11AM-12PM Magnus Samuelsson
1PM-2PM Larry Vickers
2PM-3PM Jeff Gonzales
3PM-4PM Magnus Samuelsson

Wednesday, January 24th, 2018
11AM-12PM Magnus Samuelsson
12PM-1PM Tatiana Whitlock
2PM-3PM Vera Koo
3PM-4PM Vera Koo and Magnus Samuelsson

Thursday, January 25th, 2018
11AM-12PM Teemu Rintala
12PM-1PM Tatiana Whitlock
1PM-2PM Larry Vickers
2PM-3PM Jeff Gonzales

shotshow_aimpoint-1.jpg

About Aimpoint Inc.
Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served military weapons. For more information on the Patrol Rifle Optic or other Aimpoint® products, please visit the company’s webpage: us.aimpoint.com.