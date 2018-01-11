Aimpoint booth celebrity appearances

The 2018 SHOT Show celebrity line-up is here!
Aimpoint will be attending the 2018 SHOT Show. A list of celebrity appearances has been released -
Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018
11AM-12PM Magnus Samuelsson
1PM-2PM Larry Vickers
2PM-3PM Jeff Gonzales
3PM-4PM Magnus Samuelsson
Wednesday, January 24th, 2018
11AM-12PM Magnus Samuelsson
12PM-1PM Tatiana Whitlock
2PM-3PM Vera Koo
3PM-4PM Vera Koo and Magnus Samuelsson
Thursday, January 25th, 2018
11AM-12PM Teemu Rintala
12PM-1PM Tatiana Whitlock
1PM-2PM Larry Vickers
2PM-3PM Jeff Gonzales
