Aimpoint broadens COA and A-Cut adoption across leading pistol brands

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — During the NSSF SHOT Show, Aimpoint announces a significant expansion of its COA pistol red dot sight through a growing network of OEM partners. The COA optic is offered as a factory-installed package, with pistols shipping directly from manufacturers equipped with the optic via Aimpoint’s integrated A-CUT interface.



This expansion represents a major step forward in Aimpoint’s strategy to redefine the standard for pistol-mounted optics. By offering a direct-mount solution engineered specifically for duty-grade performance, the A-CUT system delivers enhanced durability, consistency, and performance for professional and civilian end users alike.



Aimpoint has licensed the use of the A-CUT with major firearm and accessory manufacturers, including many of the most prominent handgun manufacturers in the market. Additional factory-installed pistol and COA combinations are planned throughout the year, reinforcing Aimpoint’s objective to establish A-CUT as the industry standard for optic mounting on pistols.



A-CUT is a slide-integrated mounting interface that mechanically locks the optic in place, stabilizing it in all directions and eliminating movement under recoil. This mechanically locked interface removes the shear forces normally placed on screws in traditional optic mounts. By utilizing a front hook and rear locking wedge and enabling a low-profile installation, A-CUT ensures consistent alignment, durability, and co-witness capability.

In addition to factory-installed OEM packages, COA will also be available as a standalone pistol sight. This option is intended for users who wish to install COA on an existing pistol. As COA requires an A-CUT interface, installation is carried out by licensed gunsmiths authorized to mill A-CUT. Aimpoint is rolling out a licensing program for professional gunsmiths, with applications available via Aimpoint’s website.

Key Features of AIMPOINT COA