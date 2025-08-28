Aimpoint launches DUTY RDS MR: A new standard in red dot versatility

PRESS RELEASE

SWEDEN — Aimpoint, the originator of the red dot sight, proudly announces the launch of the AIMPOINT DUTY RDS MR, the company’s first sight featuring a selectable Multi-Reticle (MR) system. Designed for users who demand adaptability without compromise, the DUTY RDS MR offers three reticle options — a 2 MOA dot, a 65 MOA circle, or both combined — in a compact and rugged platform trusted by professionals worldwide.

“With the DUTY RDS MR, we are expanding the AIMPOINT legacy by combining our proven design principles with new flexibility,” says Albert Rödfalk, senior product manager at Aimpoint AB. “It’s a robust solution built to meet the real-world needs of professionals.”Built for law enforcement, professional users and competitive shooters, the DUTY RDS MR features instant-on motion activation, a side-loading battery compartment, and a pressure forged aluminum housing that is submersible to 25 meters (80 ft.) and engineered to endure shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures.

Key features include:



Multi-reticle system: Toggle between dot, circle, or both for rapid acquisition and precision aiming

Motion activation: Enters sleep mode after two hours of inactivity – instantly powers on with movement

Mission-ready durability: Waterproof to 25 m, shock- and vibration-resistant

Daylight and night vision compatible: 12 brightness settings, including 4 for NVD

3-year battery life: At setting 7. Powered by a single CR2032 battery

With this launch, Aimpoint reinforces its position as the trusted choice for professionals who operate where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

About Aimpoint

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For 50 years, AIMPOINT red dot sights have been the top choice of military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. For more information on AIMPOINT products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us