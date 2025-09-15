Aimpoint celebrates 50 years of innovation and excellence in sighting technology

PRESS RELEASE

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, celebrates a half a century of excellence in 2025.

With the first prototype optic developed by a Swedish hunter in 1974, Aimpoint was formed in 1975 by family-owned Sandberg Development, and has garnered a reputation of extreme durability, reliability, and exclusivity.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary, Aimpoint honors five decades of precision engineering and steadfast commitment to those who demand the very best. From the battlefield to backcountry, in competitions to everyday carry, Aimpoint optics have remained the trusted choice for professionals and skilled enthusiasts who refuse to compromise.

The original red dot sight

Beginning with a simple goal of improved accuracy and faster target acquisition, Aimpoint sights have set the standard in red dot sighting technology and innovation.

Aimpoint products are subjected to brutal testing, including exposure to extreme heat, cold, physical abuse, and submersion under water. From arctic temperatures to desert sand, the ruggedness of Aimpoint red dot sights stand up to any challenge.

In 1997, Aimpoint rose to prominence in the United States when awarded a contract to supply the U.S. Army with 100,000 Aimpoint Comp M sights, also known as the M68 Close Combat Optic (M68CCO). Since then, over 2 million red dot optics have been fielded by the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Aimpoint optics are also trusted by military forces, police agencies, and elite teams around the world.

“This year marks a major milestone for all of Aimpoint and we are only getting started,” says Thane Smith, president, Aimpoint Inc. “As we celebrate throughout 2025, we are reminded of the legacy of innovation and commitment to the highest quality standards for providing optics to support every mission from personal protection to combat zones worldwide.”

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For 50 years, Aimpoint has been the top choice of military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide.

