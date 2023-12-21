Aimpoint chosen by FBI to supply Duty RDS and CompM4s optics for Red Dot Sights and Mounts program

MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, has been chosen by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to supply Aimpoint® Duty RDS and Aimpoint® CompM4s optics for their Red Dot Sights and Mounts Program.

Following extensive testing of a broad selection of competitive optics, Aimpoint was awarded a five-year contract with a maximum award amount of $7 million for the compact Duty RDS™ sight, and an additional $4 million award for the larger format CompM4s sight. Deliveries of both sights to the FBI began at the end of 2023.

Designed to meet the demands facing today’s law enforcement officers, the Aimpoint Duty RDS is a high-performance reflex optic in a compact package. The all-new design offers a pressure-forged aluminum alloy housing, flush mounted windage and elevation adjustments with tactile clicks, and digital intensity adjustments for ease of operation under any conditions or while wearing gloves. The Duty RDS features a one-piece torsion nut mount that attaches to all MIL-STD-1913 picatinny rails and provides an absolute co-witness sight picture with standard height iron sights. The Duty RDS provides 30,000 hours (3 years) of constant-on use using a single CR2032 battery powering a 2 MOA red dot and has 10 operating brightness settings. Compatible with all generations of night vision devices, this sight is also submersible up to 80 feet (25 meters).

The Aimpoint CompM4s is currently used and trusted by top-tier professional end users globally and has been type classified as the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force M68CCO (Close Combat Optic) for over two decades. Offering a 2 MOA red dot, the CompM4s is powered by a single AA battery for over 80,000 hours (8 years) of continuous use and over 500,000 hours in the night vision settings.

About Aimpoint

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For over 45 years, Aimpoint has been the top choice of military and law enforcement worldwide. For more information on Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us