Pennsylvania State Police selects Walther PDP as official duty handgun

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walther Arms, Inc., in conjunction with their law enforcement and sales partners, Eagle Point Guns and Keystone Manufacturer’s Representatives, is proud to announce the Walther PDP as the official duty weapon of the Pennsylvania State Police.

After rigorous testing alongside Walther’s major competitors, the PDP Compact and PDP F-Series were selected due to the capabilities, features, and increased proficiency this customized firearm brings to those carrying it. Every handgun will be direct milled with the Aimpoint ACRO P-2 to ensure each law enforcement officer is confident and comfortable with their duty pistol.

“As one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the country, we are honored to have the Pennsylvania State Police select the Walther PDP as their new duty handgun,” said Rick DeMilt, director of law enforcement and military sales for Walther Arms, Inc. “Providing their officers with the PDP’s unmatched versatility and dependability ensures they have the ideal weapon to focus on the situation at hand, when timing and responsiveness are everything.”

The partnership between the Pennsylvania State Police and Walther Arms means effective, precise, and capable protection throughout the state. With revolutionary ergonomics, SuperTerrain Slide Serrations, Performance Duty Trigger, and the Aimpoint ACRO direct milled to the slide, the PDP compact and F-Series models are world-class ingenuity for pistols.