Mesa Tactical announces the new SureShell Carrier with an integrated Trijicon RMR sight mount for Beretta 1301 tactical shotguns

RENO, Nev. — Mesa Tactical, supplier of accessories for tactical shotguns, is announcing the availability of the new line of SureShell shotshell carriers with an integrated Trijicon RMR reflex sight mount for the Beretta 1301 tactical shotgun. These SureShell shotshell carriers accept Trijicon RMR reflex sights that co-witness with the shotguns’ factory ghost ring sights, a key requirement from multiple police agencies.

Similar to our SureShell carriers with integrated optics rail, instead of a Picatinny rail these carriers feature a precision machined mount for a Trijicon RMR reflex sight. When installed on the shotgun, the RMR sight can co-witness with the shotgun factory ghost ring sights. The aluminum shell holder yokes incorporate an internal elastomer shell retention system that eliminates the need for the flexible plastic shell retainers used on conventional shell holders and are machined from 6061-T6 hard anodized aircraft aluminum. Optional polymer yokes are made from injection molded-glassed filled nylon with an innovative dual rubber friction retention system which reliably holds shotshells in place. Carrier assemblies are mounted to the shotgun via factory drilled and tapped receiver holes.

"Our SureShell shotshell carriers have always drawn quite a bit of attention from law enforcement professionals," said Mitch Barrie, President of Mesa Tactical, "But many of these customers were not prepared to install the Trijicon RMR sights needed and mount the shell holders. So, designing a system for the semi-automatic platforms themselves seemed like a logical next step."

Mesa Tactical supports the Trijicon RMR standard footprint, an emerging de facto standard that has two holes for screws and two sockets for alignment pins on the mount that are positioned up front. Reflex sights known to be compatible with the SureShell carriers with integrated reflex sight mount include Trijicon RMR and SRO; Holosun 407C, 507C and 508T; Riton X3 Tactix PRD, NcStar VISM FlipDot Pro, ADE Advanced Optics RD3-011 Avenger, RD3-019 Stingray, RD3-020 Raptor and RD3-023 Valkyrie; Swampfox Kingslayer 1x22, Liberty RMR 1x22 and Justice RMR 1x27; and the Vector Optics Frenzy 1x22x26.

SureShell carriers with RMR mount are available in four and six-shell configurations for Beretta 1301 and Benelli M2/M4 shotguns and retail for $95.00 to $125.00. Please note the Trijicon RMR sight is not included.

Prices and availability

Mesa Tactical SureShell Carriers with RMR mount are available now. For more information contact us at 775-333-9800, or sales@mesatactical.com; or visit Mesa Tactical’s website at www.mesatactical.com.

SKU Item MSRP

95280 SureShell Aluminum Carrier and Reflex Mount for Ber 1301 Tact (4-Shell, 12-GA, Trijicon RMR, 3¼ in) $115.00

95290 SureShell Aluminum Carrier and Reflex Mount for Ber 1301 Tact (6-Shell, 12-GA, Trijicon RMR, 3¼ in) $120.00

95310 SureShell Polymer Carrier and Reflex Mount for Ber 1301 Tact (6-Shell, 12-GA, Trijicon RMR, 3¼ in) $100.00

About Mesa Tactical

Mesa Tactical was formed in 2003 to design and manufacture rugged, professional grade tactical accessories and equipment for law enforcement, military and civilian shooters. Specializing in enhancements for the tactical shotgun, Mesa Tactical’s products include stocks, forends, shotshell carriers, scope mounts and Picatinny rails; and of course, a growing line of multi-purpose stamped steel range bag tools. For more information on the company’s line of unique, professional-grade products, contact Mesa Tactical at 1775 Kuenzli St., Reno, NV, 89502 • Telephone: 775-333-9800 • or visit www.mesatactical.com