Fort Wayne, Indiana strengthens public service with new towing operations software from Autura

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Autura, a leading provider of towing management technology for government agencies, announced the City of Fort Wayne, Indiana has selected Autura to modernize its towing and impound operations.

The initiative will equip Fort Wayne’s law enforcement and local towing operators with cloud-based tools that make essential community services faster, safer, and more transparent.

Fort Wayne sought a technology that would eliminate manual processes, improve dispatchers and towing operator coordination, and create seamless workflows across the entire towing ecosystem. The city chose Autura for its unique position as a provider of solutions across the full lifecycle of towing operations — from government dispatch and impound management to the towing management software (TMS) used by local towing companies.

This end-to-end approach means Fort Wayne’s law enforcement, dispatchers, and towing operators will all utilize the same, fully integrated and centralized systems, creating unprecedented visibility and coordination across every step of the towing process.

Local Towing Operators Embrace the Change

Fort Wayne’s towing community sees the value in unified technology. Parker Towing, one of Fort Wayne’s most established towing providers, welcomed the city’s decision:

“The City of Fort Wayne’s investment in a system that integrates directly with our towing management software is a game-changer for us. Having job details, communication, and documentation all in one place cuts down on duplicate work and makes coordination with law enforcement so much smoother. It’s going to help us serve the Fort Wayne community better.”

Empowering Those Who Keep Communities Moving

Fort Wayne’s decision reflects a growing recognition that effective towing operations are essential to public safety and quality of life. When law enforcement can quickly clear accident scenes, disabled vehicles don’t block traffic for hours and residents can easily locate their vehicles — communities thrive.

Autura’s cloud-based platform will enable Fort Wayne to:



Enhance safety for law enforcement officers and tow operators through systematic job management

for law enforcement officers and tow operators through systematic job management Improve transparency with fair, automated job distribution to local towing companies

with fair, automated job distribution to local towing companies Streamline operations by digitizing private property towing and impound workflows

by digitizing private property towing and impound workflows Serve residents better through faster response times and improved communication

“Fort Wayne represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking community we’re proud to serve,” said Michael Winton, CEO of Autura.

“City officials and towing operators do essential work every day to keep their community safe and moving. Our job is to give them the technology that makes their jobs easier, safer, and more effective. When we can provide integrated solutions across the entire towing ecosystem — from dispatch to the tow truck — then everyone wins, especially the residents of Fort Wayne.”

Fort Wayne joins a growing number of progressive communities nationwide that are investing in modern towing software as a critical component of public service infrastructure.