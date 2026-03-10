Autura names automotive veteran Rudy Nieto as chief executive officer to accelerate growth and expand market presence

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — Autura, a leading provider of towing, impound, and vehicle management technology, today announced the appointment of Rudolph “Rudy” Nieto as Chief Executive Officer. A veteran automotive technology leader with more than 25 years of enterprise software experience, Nieto takes the helm as Autura enters a critical phase of growth defined by geographic expansion, deepening towing and recovery partnerships, and a rapidly scaling wholesale vehicle marketplace.

Nieto spent 17 years at The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, rising to Senior Vice President of Sales and Corporate Development, where he led national teams serving the largest enterprise dealership groups and OEM partnerships. He also managed affiliate businesses including AutoDataDirect — a platform deeply embedded in the towing and recovery ecosystem through vehicle titling, registration, and lien data services — and Secure Title Administration, and held board positions with Open Dealer Exchange, Computerized Vehicle Registration, and Sheeva.AI. He subsequently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Daxko and Chief Executive Officer of Mavsign, a market leader in digital retailing, fraud prevention, and dealership compliance. Across every role, Nieto has been the executive brought in to build revenue organizations, open new verticals, and turn early-stage products into category leaders.

“Rudy is one of the rare executives who combines deep automotive industry knowledge with the operational intensity required to scale a technology company,” said Vlad Besproszvany, Board Member and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. Fellow Board Member Jordan Bettman, Managing Partner at Radian Capital, added: “He doesn’t just understand the market—he’s built and led the teams that win in it. His ability to grow revenue, attract top talent, and execute against ambitious timelines is exactly what Autura needs right now.”

Autura’s platform serves the critical infrastructure behind community mobility, connecting law enforcement agencies, tow operators, dispatchers, impound lot managers, and vehicle remarketing professionals. The company’s wholesale vehicle marketplace — linking buyers and sellers of unclaimed, impounded, and salvage vehicles—represents a large and largely untapped opportunity that Nieto is uniquely positioned to scale.

“I’ve spent my entire career in automotive technology, and a meaningful part of that was in the towing and recovery space — through AutoDataDirect, I saw firsthand how critical and how underserved this industry is. The companies that win are the ones that solve real operational problems for real operators, at scale,” said Nieto. “That’s exactly what Autura does. The technology is proven, the market need is enormous, and the team here is hungry. We’re going to move fast and we’re going to win.”

On the marketplace opportunity, Nieto was direct: “There are hundreds of thousands of vehicles moving through tow yards and impound lots every year, and the systems connecting those vehicles to buyers are outdated or nonexistent. We’re going to change that. I’m bringing the same playbook I’ve used to scale automotive platforms my entire career—build the sales team, earn the trust of the operators, and execute relentlessly.”

Nieto’s appointment comes as Autura continues to expand capabilities for towing and recovery businesses, deepen its government, law enforcement, and commercial footprint, and scale its marketplace nationally.

About Autura

Autura builds software for the people who keep communities moving. Its platform connects law enforcement agencies, tow operators, dispatchers, impound lot owners, and vehicle remarketing professionals with the technology they need to manage towing, impound, and vehicle disposition operations efficiently and transparently. Autura’s wholesale vehicle marketplace connects buyers and sellers of unclaimed vehicles nationwide, creating liquidity in a market that has long operated without modern infrastructure.