Heirloom Arms offers Glock 17 Gen 3 engraved to support pillars of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Partnership to support and recognize fallen law enforcement officers

SEVERANCE, Colo. — Heirloom Arms is proud to announce its 2023 partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Heirloom Arms produces engraved firearms that artistically represent the legacy of a specific event and/or group.

Over the past three years, American law enforcement has been under constant duress. Departments across the nation have seen low morale in their officers with many leaving the force. Heirloom Arms hopes to uplift the duty of law enforcement officers by offering an engraved firearm that recognizes their service and sacrifice. To ensure that the firearm sales support law enforcement, a direct donation of $200 per firearm will be given to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization whose mission is to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve. The three pillars of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund mission are held up with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, the National Law Enforcement Museum, and its Officer Safety & Wellness division. The direct donation from every sale will ensure that the duty and sacrifice of all American law enforcement officers will be recognized for future generations. You can get more information about this organization at www.nleomf.org

To support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Heirloom Arms is proudly producing an engraved firearm that etches the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission into steel. Utilizing the Glock 17 Gen 3 9mm pistol, the three pillars of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund are showcased; the memorial, museum and officer safety. Heirloom Arms chose Glock because they are one of the leading corporate sponsors of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, as well as the common sidearm of our nation’s law enforcement officers. Click here for more information: https://heirloomarms.com/product/nleomf/

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.