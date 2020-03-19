Public Events at National Police Week in D.C. Cancelled

Camdenton, MO - As more restrictions have unfolded this week, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) was one of several organizations to cancel their public event in Washington, D.C., in May for National Police Week (NPW).

C.O.P.S.’ mission is to rebuild the shattered lives of surviving family members and co-workers affected by line-of-duty death. Each year, officers who died in the line of duty the previous year are honored during National Police Week in May of the current year.

In 2020, 185 officers were to be honored. Their families and co-workers were scheduled to travel to D.C. to partake in honorable events such as a candlelight vigil on the National Mall, the Peace Officers Memorial Service hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police and Auxiliary at the Capitol, and the National Police Survivors’ Conference where survivors gather to hear motivational speakers, attend healing grief sessions, and be introduced to the peer support of other survivors who have experienced a similar tragedy.

The growing impact of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) is everyone’s concern, especially for a group gathering such as NPW, which brings upwards of 25,000 people at some events. Because of the government and health restrictions in place in the D.C. and Virginia area, as well as travel advisories throughout the country, a mutual decision has been made to cancel the public events of NPW 2020.

C.O.P.S. Executive Director, Dianne Bernhard, said “The 2019 fallen officers deserve every bit of honor they were going to receive during NPW. Be assured, their families and co-workers will have an opportunity to visit our nation’s capital where they can participate in events honoring their officer.” The leaders of NPW, including C.O.P.S., are in discussion as to what that will look like going forward.

About C.O.P.S. - Founded in 1984, Concerns of Police Survivors is a national not-for-profit organization that provides services to America’s law enforcement families. With 55 Chapters across the country, members of C.O.P.S. are prepared to help survivors when they need it - where they need it. The organization’s mission has always been to “rebuild the shattered lives” of law enforcement survivors and co-workers affected by line-of-duty death. C.O.P.S. has a membership comprised of more than 52,000 family members and co-workers who have identified themselves as survivors nationwide.