The TRACE Ballistic Chamber: a revolutionary forensic solution for crime laboratories and law enforcement agencies

Revolutionary tool to assist crime laboratories and law enforcement agencies in processing firearms evidence quickly and accurately

We are excited to announce the launch of the TRACE Ballistic Chamber, an innovative technology that is set to transform the way crime laboratories and law enforcement agencies process both bullets and casings.

The TRACE Ballistic Chamber is a powerful tool designed to help crime laboratories process evidence from firearms-related crimes quickly and accurately. It is an innovative system that is easy to use, dependable, and efficient. With its advanced features, the TRACE Ballistic Chamber is an essential tool for any law enforcement agency or crime laboratory that aims to process evidence quickly and efficiently.

Law Enforcement Agencies can use the mobile option to process the evidence and data from their store of seized and confiscated firearms, to have that data entered into the NIBIN database and provide a larger reference database for crime laboratories to compare their findings with.

Crime Laboratories can use the small chamber, which is self-cleaning, to process a variety of firearms up to a 30 06 quickly, efficiently and using minimum space, the chamber can even be stored out of the way when not in use to save laboratory space.

What sets the TRACE Ballistic Chamber apart is its versatility. Not only is it designed to process and preserve bullets and casings, but it can also be mounted in a trailer, making it easy for Police Departments and LEAs to process their seized and confiscated firearms into the NIBIN database. This feature allows law enforcement agencies to quickly identify firearms that have been used in previous crimes, leading to faster and more effective investigations.

The Mexican Government just deployed twenty-six of the chambers across Mexico to aggressively target gun crime in Mexico.

The TRACE Ballistic Chamber is a breakthrough technology that is set to revolutionize the way law enforcement agencies and crime laboratories process firearms-related evidence. Its features and versatility make it an essential tool for any agency or laboratory that aims to provide fast and accurate results.

We are confident that the TRACE Ballistic Chamber will be a significant step forwards for the Law Enforcement community, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on solving crimes and keeping communities safe.

For more information about the TRACE Ballistic Chamber, please visit our website at www.tsn-us.com

Contact: Noel Cherowbrier, TSN-US Phone: 703-999-7119 Email: NCherowbrier@tsn-us.com

Click to see the Trace Presentation