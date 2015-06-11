INTAPOL Introduces Wearable Police Camera

Jersey City, NJ - INTAPOL Industries, manufacturer and distributor of police, security, military, medical and industrial uniforms and equipment has announced the newest addition to their Police & Security Equipment line, the Police Mini DV Camcoder.

The Police Mini DV Camcoder is a wearable body camera that can record videos and sounds in real time. It features a pocket-size alloy body, AVI video format support and a 640*480 VGA display. The body camera comes with a 2 GB mini-SD card, mounting equipment, built-in lithium battery, charger plug, driver software and soft shell cover.

Obama’s administration recently announced that they allocated a $20 million budget on body cameras to improve communities’ trust to Law Enforcement officers after riots in Baltimore happened. Body cameras would tremendously help in promoting transparency, accountability and public safety.

Watch the demo of the Police Mini DV Camcoder

INTAPOL’s Police Mini DV Camcoder costs $55.99. To buy, go to http://www.intapol.com/equipment/police-mini-dv-camcorder/ or call Intapol at 800-631-0480.

About INTAPOL Industries

INTAPOL manufactures uniforms and equipment specifically for the police motor officer and law enforcement community. Our field proven 5 way stretch motorcycle breeches, police motorcycle helmets and motor officer boots are currently in use by thousands of departments throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

In addition to our extensive in-stock line of our own manufactured products, we also are an authorized dealer for Taylor’s Leatherwear, Tourmaster, Shoei, Chippewa, Setcom and many more.”