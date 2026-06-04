Veritone Partners with Police1, a Lexipol Company, to Launch Grant Assistance Program for Investigations Technology

PRESS RELEASE

IRVINE, Calif. — Veritone, a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of a new grant assistance program in partnership with Police1 – an online resource and training portal for law enforcement owned by Lexipol – to assist law enforcement agencies, police departments, and public safety organizations in the grants process to help with the procurement of advanced investigations technology.

Veritone continues to see rapidly expanding momentum within the government technology space, having signed 21 new customers in Q1 2026 to its growing base of hundreds of SLED (State, Local, and Education) customers. This growth reflects the increasing need among law enforcement agencies for technologies that can help manage growing volumes of digital evidence, accelerate investigations, and improve operational efficiency. Yet, despite recognizing the value of modern tools, many agencies continue to face significant budget constraints and have limited access to funding needed to modernize their operations. Through this new grant assistance program, Veritone and Police1 aim to help bridge that gap by connecting agencies with the resources and expertise needed to secure funding for next-generation investigative technologies.

“Equipping law enforcement with cutting-edge investigative technology is critical, but securing the necessary budget is a significant hurdle for many departments,” said Jon Gacek, General Manager of Veritone Public Sector. “Our collaboration with Police1’s grant assistance program is designed to bridge that gap. We are proud to help agencies navigate the complex funding landscape so they can confidently implement AI-driven solutions to accelerate digital evidence analysis, resolve cases faster, and ultimately keep communities safer.”

The new program means that, in partnership with Police1, Veritone is able to offer the following benefits to customers:



Access tailored research and grant alerts, helping all funding proposals align with current grant guidance.

Identify federal, state, and private funding opportunities that match their specific agency goals, helping save valuable time and resources.

Receive dedicated coaching and support from grant specialists to smoothly navigate the development and submission of applications.

Utilize discounted, professional grant writing services to bridge internal resource gaps and increase the chances of securing funds.

To learn more about the new program or to submit your project for funding support, visit https://www.police1.com/veritone-investigations-grant-assistance-program.