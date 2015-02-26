HYSight boosts public safety with drone technology

The eye in the sky that every law enforcement, fire and public safety agency needs has never been more affordable, accessible or easily deployable. HYSight Technologies (HYSightTech.com) is making unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) a part of daily operations in which the public and the lives of police officers, firefighters, first-responders and other safety workers are at risk.

“It doesn’t take a $50,000 drone to achieve the aerial coverage that keeps your officers safe, quickly find the source of a fire or make a search-and-rescue operation a quick success,” says Ryan Anschutz, partner and co-owner of HYSight with John Bartolucci. “We’re here to put this technology in your agency’s hands today.”

The company’s services are structured to reduce technological and other barriers to the quick purchase and easy deployment of cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems (UAS). HYSight acquires and equips purpose-built UAV and UAS technology, provides flight training, guides agencies through FAA authorization and offers continuous support and service options to reduce the risks to those seeking affordable, daily protection across numerous fields of operation.

“If agencies knew just how easy and user-friendly this technology is to deploy and use, there would be no excuse to have at least one,” Bartolucci says. “A few thousand dollars is nothing compared to the cost of a life.” With a combined 30 years of public safety experience, Bartolucci and Anschutz have life-saving know-how. They’re both trained pilots and active law enforcement officers, unique qualifications that don’t end there.

Anschutz adds Federal Emergency Management Agency certification for Incident Command Systems as well as experience as a police operations instructor and certified firefighter that shines light, so to speak, on at least one specific UAV option for every public safety agency. “Fighting fires and crime without drones will soon be a thing of the past,” Anschutz says. “Thermal imaging on UAVs takes the dangerous guesswork out of locating the fire in a house and, especially, really large structures. You’re able to find and immediately focus the fire attack and direct additional responding fire units.”

Bartolucci also brings tech experience to HYSight as the owner and operator of Ad Hoc, a longtime PC repair and consulting business based in north central Ohio. “Having a background in technology helps ease the learning curve for the end user,” Bartolucci says. “We simplify what’s necessary to learn to safely operate the UAVs so the user can focus more on the mission and less on the ins-and-outs of the technology itself.” HYSight-supported UAVs can boost the efficiency of tactical teams, hazmat work, search-and-rescue and much more than just surveillance operations.

For example, aerial photographs at serious traffic accidents are often taken by helicopter or even plane. Drone technology provided and equipped by HYSight is a whole lot cheaper. At the scene of any operation, HYSight’s quick-deploy cases reduce the time from access to deployment in under two minutes. “I can think of times in the field where it would have been nice to have this for my own safety,” Anschutz says. “For a foot chase, even into a wooded area, it’s extremely beneficial to have immediate aerial coverage so officers aren’t working in the unknown. “Day or night, with thermal, you know where that suspect is.”

HYSight’s website offers much more than just specifications, pricing options, packages and service plans. Photo galleries, video demonstrations and much more are also available at HYSightTech.com. For specific inquiries, e-mail info@HYSightTech.com or call 419-528-5963. The newly formed company has offices in in Mansfield, Ohio, just north of Columbus.