Polaroid Fact Sheet: Domestic Violence Photo Documentation

Domestic Violence Statistics:



Every fifteen seconds in the U.S. a woman is a beaten

Police estimate that 40 to 60 percent of their calls are related in some way to domestic violence

Estimates range from 960,000 incidents of violence against a current or former spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend per year to 3.9 million women who are physically abused by their husbands or live-in partners per year

Why Photo Documentation:

Proper documentation of domestic violence is crucial in establishing the “chain of evidence” needed to prosecute cases.

Photo documentation helps prosecutors secure early guilty pleas from offenders, reducing court costs and caseloads.

Instant photo documentation helps increase domestic violence conviction rates. Specifics include: * San Diego - 90 percent conviction rate

* Los Angeles - 95 percent conviction rate

Cases can be successfully prosecuted without the victim’s testimony when proper documentation is provided.

Bruises fade with time, but photos depicting injuries do not.

Why Instant Photos:

Instant photos are tamper resistant, unlike conventional 35 mm and digital images.

Instant camera users can see immediately that the right image was captured, minimizing the number of photos taken per case.

Instant photos provide evidence before officer leaves the scene, unlike 35 mm photos or digital images (which can be improperly exposed or “lost”).

Instant photos become part of the case file immediately, particularly important for fast arraingments.

More than 50,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S. report using Polaroid cameras to document domestic violence injuries.

Evidence to Capture with Photos:

One-on-one or close-up photos of victim’s injuries - fresh bruising, abrasions, or lacerations

A second close-up or mid-range that includes the victim’s face for identification purposes

Indications of past abuse - scars, cluster or faded bruising, this could be evidence of abuse over an extended period

Check for defensive injuries, especially on the forearms

Document the scene of the violence -overturned or broken furniture, smashed pictures, mirrors, glass or dishware, phones ripped out - these photos show the severity of the violence

Any evidence of drug or alcohol abuse

Any violence against children, images showing them crying, scared, upset or injured

Batterer, if present at the scene, or a copy of their photo if they have fled.

Polaroid Spectra Close-up Kit :

Purchase of Polaroid’s Spectra Close-up Kit includes:

Top-of-the-line 1200 si (Spectra) instant camera with autofocus, self-timer, autoflash and carrying case

Close-up accessories, including easy-to-use light-lock close-up lens

1:1 copystand that photographs objects at their actual size

Domestic violence photo documentation training video

Hands-on workshop demonstrating how to appropriately document evidence and crime scenes through instant photography

Pricing: Kit prices range from $129.95 to $249.95 based on quantity purchased.

For more information on Polaroid Cameras and Film for law enforcement, please call 800-811-5764, ext. 163 or visit www.polaroid.com