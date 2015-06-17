The HHIT Flex features 5 interchangeable camera necks

Evolved from our Handheld Inspection Tool, the HHIT Flex is a modular inspection system that now gives you the flexibility to use a variety of camera necks. Simply attach the camera neck you need and gain visual into inspection holes and confined spaces.

The flex-and-stay necks are available in 10, 18, 24, and 36 inch lengths. Each neck features a low light camera, SD card video recording, and snap shot capability. The 18, 24, and 36 inch necks include a single working channel to utilize EOD specific tools. A 72 inch rope camera attachment completes the kit, featuring a 8mm probe ideal for even smaller openings.

About Tactical Electronics

Tactical Electronics has been a reliable resource in providing law enforcement agencies and trend-setting military groups with the technology and training needed to excel in real-world challenges. Whether we’re designing tactical camera systems and EOD equipment, teaching multiple-levels of EOD and electronics courses, providing R&D services, designing and manufacturing IED training aids, or creating Unmanned Aerial Systems, our ultimate goal is to protect those who protect us.