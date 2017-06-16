Magnet Forensics and Passware partner to provide full disk decryption in Magnet AXIOM

Fully integrated forensic examinations of encrypted drives with a known password will soon be possible in AXIOM.

WATERLOO, ON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Magnet Forensics, a global leader in developing forensic software for smartphone and computer examinations, and Passware, a world leader in password recovery, decryption, and electronic evidence discovery software, today announced they are working together to provide Magnet AXIOM customers the ability to analyze content from drives that use leading encryption software.*

Magnet AXIOM, a complete digital investigations platform for forensics professionals, will soon seamlessly integrate Passware support for full disk decryption with a known password for BitLocker, TrueCrypt, or PGP Desktop encrypted devices.

“The number of devices involved in criminal activity continues to grow, as does the potential for devices to run encryption software. At Magnet Forensics, we are committed to listening to our customers and meeting their needs, and our customers asked for the ability to decrypt drives within Magnet AXIOM,” said Jad Saliba, Founder and CTO at Magnet Forensics. “We are integrating Passware technology into AXIOM to ensure that our customers have access to the best decryption technology when they use AXIOM as part of their investigations.”

“In many digital investigations, one of the major obstacles is the inability to examine the contents of password-protected or encrypted hard disks,” CEO, Passware, Inc. Dmitry Sumin says. “Today more than ever, digital evidence plays an important part in security, law enforcement, and e-discovery investigations. And Passware is often the decryption software of choice. We are excited to work with Magnet Forensics to allow computer forensic professionals to conduct thorough investigations by easily identifying, detecting, and decrypting electronic evidence within Magnet AXIOM.”

Magnet AXIOM customers will have access to the Passware decryption technology, part of Passware’s Forensic Kit, as part of their current licenses, with no extra costs for these additional capabilities. Passware Kit Forensic will also be available for purchase from Magnet Forensics.

Magnet AXIOM quickly processes and readies evidence from smartphones and computers into one case file. The examination tools help forensics professionals quickly find the most relevant data and visualize it for better analysis. AXIOM is used by digital forensics professionals to look for evidence that other tools cannot find, to verify data, and to integrate images acquired with other tools into a single case file for examination.

At launch, Passware integration into Magnet AXIOM will support BitLocker & BitLocker To Go, TrueCrypt (with AES, TwoFish or Serpent single-pass encryption), and PGP Desktop WDE versions 9.x-10.x. Magnet Forensics and Passware are continuing to work together to extend support for more encryption methods in the coming months.* Magnet AXIOM with Passware integration is expected to launch in April 2017.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics is a global leader in the development of digital forensics software that acquires, analyzes and shares evidence from computers, smartphones and tablets. Magnet Forensics has been helping examiners and investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security since 2011. For more information, please visit magnetforensics.com

About Passware Kit Forensic:

Passware Kit Forensic is the complete encrypted electronic evidence discovery solution that reports all password-protected items on a computer and decrypts them. The software recognizes 280+ file types and works in batch mode recovering passwords to them. Beyond the free decryption capabilities available in Magnet AXIOM, additional features of Passware Kit Forensic are available directly from Passware and a worldwide network of resellers. They can also be purchased in a bundle with solutions from Magnet Forensics. Additional product information and screenshots are available at https://www.passware.com/pkf/.

About Passware, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Passware, Inc. is the world leader in password recovery, decryption, and electronic evidence discovery software. Law enforcement and government agencies, institutions, corporations and private investigators, help desk personnel, and thousands of private consumers rely on Passware software products to ensure data availability in the event of lost or unknown passwords. Passware customers include many Fortune 100 companies and various US federal and state agencies, such as the IRS, US Army, US Department of Defense (DOD), US Department of Justice, US Department of Homeland Security, US Department of Transportation, US Postal Service, US Secret Service, US Senate, and US Supreme Court. More information about Passware, Inc. is available at https://www.passware.com/. Passware is a privately held corporation with headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

*For customers who require forensics software without decryption technology, Magnet Forensics will offer a version of AXIOM that does not integrate Passware.