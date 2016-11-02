New Handheld Radiation Detector brings highly sensitive neutron identification to security personnel

Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD-GN is an all-in-one tool designed for rapid, accurate gamma and neutron detection

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio — Security professionals seeking reliable radiation detection and identification for remote locations can now use a pocket-size search-and-find detector that is designed for high-sensitivity and accuracy. Because the new detector combines gamma and neutron detection, first responders and strike teams can now quickly locate a wide range of radioactive materials with a single device.

The Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD-GN (spectroscopic personal radiation detector – gamma neutron) builds upon the family of RadEye personal radiation detectors. It is designed for use in both dynamic monitoring and isolated settings, including rural borders, on boats and on foot, that are not conducive to larger, fixed detection systems. The RadEye SPRD-GN incorporates a highly sensitive, dual sensing gamma and neutron detector. The advanced natural background rejection (NBR) technology continuously analyzes the radiation field and easily differentiates between artificial or natural radiation.

The RadEye SPRD-GN is the first handheld PRD to incorporate pulse shape discrimination (PSD), which separates real neutrons from high energy particles in the background. PSD allows the RadEye SPRD-GN to meet the strict ANSI N42.32-2006 standard for time to alarm, alarming within two seconds. Additionally, it is the first radiation detector to integrate a spectroscopic-capable CLYC (cesium lithium yttrium chloride) crystal. This technology allows for more reliable detection by measuring both neutron pulse height and shape.

“We designed our newest handheld radiation detector with ease of use in mind, so that chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) specialists, border inspectors and other first responders can minimize the size and number of tools required in the field,” said Scott Masiella, portables and applications product manager, radiation measurement and security instruments, for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The RadEye SPRD-GN complements our existing line of dependable personal detectors. It is a compact device designed for rugged environments to ensure that security professionals and the public remain safe from radiological threats.”

In addition to introducing the RadEye SPRD-GN, new features have also been added to the existing Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD. The RadEye SPRD, designed for mass deployment by police officers and other first responders in large events, now includes:

• An intuitive on-screen interface that guides users toward fast, accurate results;

• An automatic identification mode designed to provide the isotope and class of artificial radiation within seconds of an alarm; and

• Intuitive, audible tones and vibration patterns that deliver the radiation location and type without the need to view the display.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD-GN and the line of Thermo Scientific RadEye detectors, please visit www.thermofisher.com/sprdgn.

